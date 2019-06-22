Matt Wells and his coaching staff had quite a day on the recruiting trail, securing four (4) new verbal commitments from 2020 prospects with several others currently on campus for official visits. During his introductory press conference, Wells described the new opportunity at Texas Tech as a "reload, not a rebuild" and the progress made today is indicative of his original statement.

Wreck ‘Em x 6 — Matt Wells (@TTUCoachWells) June 23, 2019

Coach Wells shared his now famous "Wreck 'Em" tweet, an announcement of sorts on social media that the program has landed a new commitment. The tweet also includes "x 6" or six new commitments, which means there are two (2) more commitments after the four (4) public commitments reviewed below. Before the day started, the coaches held four (4) total commitments after landing Houston Bush defensive end Clinton Anokwuru this past Thursday. Donovan Smith, a dual-threat quarterback and son of running backs coach DeAndre Smith, was the program's first 2020 commitment in late February. Mansfield Lake Ridge offensive tackle Caleb Rogers followed a few months later in early May, then South Oak Cliff defensive back Jonathan Davis announced his commitment earlier this month.

The coaches doubled the 2020 recruiting class in size this evening, landing four (4) new verbal commitments with more additions soon to come. For now, the additions to the 2020 class make it eight (8) total commitments and the No. 52 class in the Rivals.com national team rankings.



TAHJ BROOKS

The evening started with the addition of Manor running back Tahj Brooks, a 5.7 three-star prospect and the No. 69 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class. The standout back chose the Red Raiders over 21 other offers, including offers from Arkansas, TCU, Arizona, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Cal, Vanderbilt, Colorado and several others. Brooks finished with 149 carries for 1,201 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 17 receptions for 267 yards and four (4) touchdowns last season.



Story - Three-Star RB Tahj Brooks commits to Texas Tech



JA'LYNN POLK

The next commitment came from Lufkin wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, a 5.8 four-star prospect and the No. 46 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class. The standout receiver chose the Red Raiders over 16 other offers, including offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas State, Arizona, Kansas and several others. Polk finished with 37 receptions for 695 yards and nine (9) touchdowns last season.

Story - Commitment Analysis: Four-star Ja'Lynn Polk



J.J. SPARKMAN

Commitment No. 3 of the night came from Longview Pine Tree wide receiver J.J. Sparkman, a 5.5 three-star prospect that added several new offers this spring. The standout receiver chose the Red Raiders over 13 other offers, including Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State and several others. Sparkman finished with 28 receptions for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.



QUINSHONE BRIGHT

Last, but certainly not least, Cedar Hill athlete Quinshone Bright became the fourth commitment of the day for Texas Tech. The 5.6 three-star is listed as the No. 111 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class. The standout athlete chose the Red Raiders over 22 other offers, including offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Purdue, Utah and several others. Bright finished with 68 attempts for 362 yards and six (6) touchdowns rushing along with 30 receptions for 393 yards and three (3) touchdowns last season.

Listed as an athlete, Bright is expected to play the slot receiver position at the next level.



MORE COMMITMENTS?