THE SITUATION

Ja'Lynn Polk had been eyeing a July commitment weeks, but the decision was made a bit earlier. The newly minted four-star wide receiver from Lufkin (Texas) committed to Texas Tech on Saturday night, midway through his official visit to Lubbock. Arkansas was the frontrunner for Polk for the bulk of the spring and received an early official visit. Texas Tech offered in the spring, which immediately sparked some interest. Texas A&M, TCU and Alabama all showed interest, but never pulled the trigger on an offer. Now, the Red Raiders have landed one of the top receivers from the Lone Star State.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS TECH

Polk is very long at 6-foot-3 and uses his big frame to his advantage on the field. He's dynamic on vertical routes and easily getting by defensive backs at the back end of routes. Polk was equally as effective on 50-50 balls with his impressive ability to get vertical. Measured at a 35-inch vertical, Polks consistently plays the ball at its highest point and is a zone mismatch. With a 4.6 40, Polk's speed allows him to be dangerous after the catch. He has no issue reeling in contested catches and overall, has very sure hands. It’s also important to point out that Polk is helpful on improvisational plays. Polk presents a reliable target in the short and intermediate passing game, but certainly has the ability to make big plays downfield from the slot and outside, as well as in the red zone.

Lastly, he's a big-play threat. He caught only 37 balls as a junior in 2018, but amassed 695 yards. That's good for an 18.78 yards-per-carry average. Polk also scored a whopping nine touchdowns.

WHY IT HURTS ARKANSAS