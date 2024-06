The Texas Tech Red Raiders completed the last of its prospect camps last weekend. With an abundance of prospects in attendance, some came away with an offer afterward. RedRaiderSports caught up with those who picked up an offer from Texas Tech.

Advertisement

2027 Crowley High School offensive tackle Alexander Herrera picked up his first offer from Texas Tech after attending the prospect camp on June 2. How was the Texas Tech camp? "The camp was awesome! I was able to take in lots of new things from some incredible coaches." How is the recruiting process going for you? "It's going very well so far! I can't wait to see where this process takes me." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "It was the best feeling I've ever had! I was at a loss for words when I heard the news." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "The Texas Tech football program is amazing, and the team has a great coaching staff. I really loved that I was able to understand and work with offensive line coach Clay McGuire." What other schools are you hearing from? "So far, I've heard from Oklahoma, Houston, and TCU."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IEkgYW0gYmV5b25kIGhvbm9y ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSBmaXJzdCBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ3Jvd2xleVRvdWdoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ3Jvd2xleVRvdWdoPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1Rvd25FYWdsZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1Rvd25FYWdsZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJsb3NMeW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDYXJsb3NMeW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoSGlsbDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhpbGwx NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE9fSllE P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE9fSllEPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbGVoZ1NSZXBITiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xl aGdTUmVwSE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxleGFuZGVyIOKAnEJpZyBDb3Vu dHJ54oCdIEhlcnJlcmEgKEBBbGV4YW5kZXJIMDhfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsZXhhbmRlckgwOF8vc3RhdHVzLzE3OTczODE5 Mjk1Njc3NjA3NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2026 Los Alamitos (CA) tight end Beckham Hofland picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders after attending the prospect camp on June 2. How was the Texas Tech camp? "The Texas Tech camp was great." How is the recruiting process going for you? "The recruiting is just starting, and Texas Tech was my first offer." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "I was just in shock when it happened! It was an amazing feeling." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "I love the feeling and message you get when you're on campus or in the field; it makes you want to work harder." What other schools are you hearing from? "I have no other offers yet, but I have been invited to camps."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTEwgR0xPUlkgVE8gR09EITxicj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAs IEkgYW0gYmV5b25kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgZmlyc3QgRDEg c2Nob2xhcnNoaXAgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUZXhhcyBUZWNoITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENvY2hyYW5UVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M b3NBbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3NBbEZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Ntc2JhY2Fk ZW15P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzbXNiYWNhZGVteTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2EwZXRkdk9LVWciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hMGV0ZHZPS1VnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlY2toYW0gSG9mbGFuZCAo QGJfaG9mbGFuZDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYl9o b2ZsYW5kNy9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzM3MzQ0ODIwMjY2MjAxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

2026 Austin (TX) Lyndon B. Johnson High School athlete Yaheim Riley picked up an offer from Texas Tech after attending the prospect camp on June 9. He also has offers from Campbell, North Texas, Arizona State, Tulsa, and Abilene Christian. How was the Texas Tech camp? "It was an excellent camp to show the talent that people have, including myself." How is the recruiting process going for you? "It is going well, and my stock is rising." Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "It was a blessing for sure to receive the offer." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "It is a good program that's willing to get you better as a player and student-athlete." What other schools are you hearing from? "I have been hearing from some Big 12, ACC, and SEC schools."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IHRoYW5rIHlvdSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlN Y0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRU VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFlhdGVz Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWWF0ZXM3NzwvYT4gSSBh bSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgdG8gZnVydGhlciBteSBl ZHVjYXRpb24gYW5kIHBsYXkgZm9vdGJhbGwgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jb2FjaFdpbGxDbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hXaWxs Q288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9lX3JhdWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqb2VfcmF1bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GM21DcHNDSnY3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRjNt Q3BzQ0p2NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBZYWhlaW0gUmlsZXkgKEBZYWhlaW1S aWxleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZYWhlaW1SaWxl eS9zdGF0dXMvMTc5OTkyMzIxMzA5NjQyNzc1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

2027 Argyle High School athlete Julian Caldwell picked up an offer from the Red Raiders after attending the prospect camp on June 9. He also has offers from UNLV, Mississippi, SMU, Tulane, Colorado State, and San Diego State. How is the recruiting process going for you? "The recruiting process has been great! It has been a load of excitement for not only me but also my family. Right now, it's still very early in the process, but I'm very excited about the next few years!" Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech? "The offer from Texas Tech was huge for me because my grandparents are alumni and season ticket holders. It is a school that we've been watching and supporting for a long time." What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program? "I am a big fan of the Texas Tech program. I like the way they run their camps, and their staff seems very cool and knowledgeable overall. They are a great school all around with a great atmosphere." What other schools are you hearing from? "Right now, I have offers from UNLV, Ole Miss, SMU, Tulane, Colorado State, and San Diego State. In addition, I have a couple of camps lined up with TCU and OU. I have also heard from other schools that have expressed interest."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAgYW5kIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRo IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiBJIGFt IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiAhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NPQUNISlVJQ0VfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDT0FDSEpVSUNFXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS90b2Rkcm9kZ2VyczEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0b2Rkcm9k Z2VyczEzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo Q2FsZWJIdW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENhbGViSHVu dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENhbGVO YW5ueT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDYWxlTmFubnk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFhDb2FjaEdyZWdvcnk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRYQ29hY2hHcmVnb3J5PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NreXNUaGVMaW1pdFdSP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTa3lzVGhlTGltaXRXUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RvVjNSaDNZN3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90b1Yz UmgzWTdzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1bGlhbiBDYWxkd2VsbCAoQEp1bGlh bkNhbGR3ZWxsXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdWxp YW5DYWxkd2VsbF8vc3RhdHVzLzE3OTk5MzU0MzYzOTc0MjA2MDk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK