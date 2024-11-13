Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Ten

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 58 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 31-6 win vs the New York Jets. He finished the game with 6 tackles and a PFF grade of 61.2.
Washington played 29 defensive and 1 special teams snap in the Ravens 35-34 win vs Cincinnati. He was credited with 2 pressures and finished with a PFF grade of 34.5.
Steele played all 60 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 34-6 loss vs Philadelphia. He finished with a PFF grade of 63.6, 5th best among Dallas offensive players.
Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 12-7 loss vs Minnesota.
Mahomes went 28/42 for 266 yards and 1 touchdown in the Chiefs 16-14 win vs Denver. He also added 3 rushes for 19 yards.
Wilson and the Raiders were on their bye week.
Brooks played 70 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 23-15 win @ the Los Angeles Rams. He was credited with 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 pressures. He finished with a PFF grade of 86.5, second best among Miami defenders.
Eguavoen played 38 defensive and 16 special teams snaps in the Jets 31-6 loss @ Arizona. He recorded 4 tackles in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 56.5.
Owens played 1 defensive and 26 special teams snaps in the Commanders 28-27 loss vs Pittsburgh. He recorded 2 tackles in the game.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Red Raider Transactions
- OL Cole Spencer was waived from the Titans practice squad for the second consecutive week
