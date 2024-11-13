Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Ten
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.

We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 58 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 31-6 win vs the New York Jets. He finished the game with 6 tackles and a PFF grade of 61.2.

Washington played 29 defensive and 1 special teams snap in the Ravens 35-34 win vs Cincinnati. He was credited with 2 pressures and finished with a PFF grade of 34.5.

Steele played all 60 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 34-6 loss vs Philadelphia. He finished with a PFF grade of 63.6, 5th best among Dallas offensive players.

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 12-7 loss vs Minnesota.

Mahomes went 28/42 for 266 yards and 1 touchdown in the Chiefs 16-14 win vs Denver. He also added 3 rushes for 19 yards.

Wilson and the Raiders were on their bye week.

Brooks played 70 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 23-15 win @ the Los Angeles Rams. He was credited with 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 pressures. He finished with a PFF grade of 86.5, second best among Miami defenders.

Eguavoen played 38 defensive and 16 special teams snaps in the Jets 31-6 loss @ Arizona. He recorded 4 tackles in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 56.5.

Owens played 1 defensive and 26 special teams snaps in the Commanders 28-27 loss vs Pittsburgh. He recorded 2 tackles in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

Red Raider Transactions

- OL Cole Spencer was waived from the Titans practice squad for the second consecutive week

