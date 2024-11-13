2026 RB prospect Jorden Prince felt "at home" at Texas Tech

One of the top early targets for Texas Tech in the 2026 class is already plenty familiar with the program.

After all, Beckville's Jorden Prince is the younger brother of Texas Tech freshman running back J'Koby Williams.

Prince has made several trips out to West Texas this fall, including most recently on Saturday for Texas Tech's game vs Colorado.

RedRaiderSports was able to message with Prince following the visit for his thoughts on Texas Tech and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Prince was offered by Texas Tech back on October 23rd, 2023

... In addition to Texas Tech he also holds early offers from Arkansas, Houston, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA

... Through 10 games as a junior, Prince has rushed 189 times for 1,738 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. The 33 rushing scores represent a new Beckville single season school record.

... Prince also competes for Beckville's track & field program in the 200 Meters (25.27 seconds), the 4x100 Relay, the 4x200 Relay and the Long Jump