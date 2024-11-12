Defensive weapon Trey McGlothlin recaps trip to Lubbock, interest in TTU

Texas Tech hosted over 40 prospects for Saturday afternoon's home game against Colorado. The visitors included 2025 targets on official visits, 2025 commits, and future targets from the 2026, 2027 and even 2028 recruiting classes.

One recruit who made his way from the Sooner State down to West Texas was Bixby's Trey McGlothlin. McGlothlin picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in late September and has become a priority target for the staff since.

Listed as an athlete, McGlothlin's future at the next level is most likely on defense, where Texas Tech is recruiting him for the "Star" position currently played by guys like Brenden Jordan and AJ McCarty.

RedRaiderSports spoke with McGlothlin to recap his trip to Lubbock and find out the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech was McGlothlin's first offer on September 26th, and he has since added offers from Boston College and Kansas State.

... Through 10 games as a junior, McGlothlin has been credited with 53 tackles, 6 TFL's, 1 sack, 2 hurries and 3 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

... On the track McGlothlin set personal records in in 200 Meters (23.89 seconds) and Long Jump (20' 5.5") this spring. He also competes for Bixby's 4x100 Relay, 4x200 Relay and 4x400 Relay teams.

... Along with McGlothlin, Texas Tech has also offered 2026 linebacker Cord Nolan and 2027 defensive lineman Kaeden Penny out of Bixby HS