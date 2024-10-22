Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Seven

in other news
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
The Scouting Report – Baylor
We break down the Bears personnel ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
The Drake transfer has something to prove heading into his first season with the Red Raiders.
Friday Flare
The Red Raiders are well rested coming off the bye week with a 5-1 overall record, 3-0 conference record and tomorrow
What's at stake as Texas Tech prepares to host Baylor
We get you set for the Red Raiders' clash against the Bears.
in other news
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
The Scouting Report – Baylor
We break down the Bears personnel ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
The Drake transfer has something to prove heading into his first season with the Red Raiders.
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 2 defensive snaps but did not record a stat in the Cardinals 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Washington was inactive with a knee injury for the Ravens 41-31 win over Tampa Bay.
Steele and the Cowboys were on their bye week.
Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 32-16 win vs New England.
Mahomes went 16/27 for 154 yards and 2 interceptions in the Chiefs 28-18 win over San Francisco. He also added 5 rushes for 39 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Wilson played 30 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Raiders 20-15 loss @ the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the game with 1 tackle and a PFF grade of 65.4, good for sixth best on the Las Vegas defense.
Brooks put up 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pressure and 1 pass breakup in the Dolphins 16-10 loss to Indianapolis. He finished with a PFF grade of 69.0, good for seventh best on the Miami defense.
Eguavoen played 3 defensive and 25 special teams snaps in the Jets 37-15 loss @ Pittsburgh. He did not record a stat in the game.
Owens was inactive due to a shin injury and did not play in the Commanders 40-7 win vs Carolina.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
- OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT