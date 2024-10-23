Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury

Early in the first quarter of Texas Tech’s drubbing at the hands of Baylor, Bears’ running back Bryson Washington punched in the first score of the game from a yard out.

The play before, Washington had broken off a massive 44-yard scamper, appearing to have scored before the rush was ruled out short.

The 7-0 deficit was costly for the Red Raiders, but what proved to be even more severe was an injury suffered by defensive tackle E’Maurion “Dooda” Banks at the goal line.

Banks had to be carted off and was ruled out for the season Monday with a knee injury. The injury leaves a gaping hole in the defense that needs to be filled sooner rather than later.

“As we all know, Dooda’s a big contributor to our whole defense, and the d-line of course, we’ve seen that all season,” fellow defensive tackle De’Braylon Carroll said to the media Tuesday. “But we have a pretty deep room and we’ve gotta have guys step into the challenge and just prepare like we’ve been preparing.

Everybody’s ready for the moment, it’s just how we prepare week in and week out. We just gotta have a couple younger guys step up, production wise. Just step up and be ready for the moment.”