Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has been recruiting Humble (TX) Summer Creek EDGE Chad Woodfork about as long as any other prospect in the 2025 class.

You have to go all the way back to April 2022 which is when the Red Raiders offered Woodfork, just a few months after he completed his freshman season.

Entering this past summer Texas Tech was seen as one of the favorites to land Woodfork along with programs such as Texas and LSU. However, TCU came surging late and was able to get Woodfork's verbal commitment after his official visit to Fort Worth.

Texas Tech has continued chipping away at the TCU pledge, and the staff was able to convince Woodfork to take an official visit to Lubbock to take in the Red Raiders' game vs Baylor over Homecoming weekend.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Woodfork to recap his time in Lubbock and learn what the next steps are in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Woodfork chose TCU over 33 total offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech and USC among others

... Through 7 games a senior, Woodfork has been credited with 23 tackles, 10 TFL's, 5 sacks, 7 hurries and 1 fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown

... Following his junior season Woodfork was named District 21-6A 2nd Team All District Defensive End