Advertisement
in other news
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
• Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca, Ben Golan
The Scouting Report – Baylor
We break down the Bears personnel ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium.
• Justin Apodaca
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
The Drake transfer has something to prove heading into his first season with the Red Raiders.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Friday Flare
The Red Raiders are well rested coming off the bye week with a 5-1 overall record, 3-0 conference record and tomorrow
• Matt Clare
What's at stake as Texas Tech prepares to host Baylor
We get you set for the Red Raiders' clash against the Bears.
• Jarrett Ramirez
in other news
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
• Jarrett Ramirez, Justin Apodaca, Ben Golan
The Scouting Report – Baylor
We break down the Bears personnel ahead of Saturday's matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium.
• Justin Apodaca
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
The Drake transfer has something to prove heading into his first season with the Red Raiders.
• Jarrett Ramirez
DE Cash Jacobsen recaps official visit to TTU
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Texas Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement