Texas Tech basketball’s ties to Finland continue to grow stronger, as the Red Raiders have veteran Pittsburgh transfer Federiko Federiko out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11 Federiko will be a senior in 2024-25 after spending two seasons at Pitt and his freshman season in the JUCO ranks.

The Story

Federiko was a key fixture for the Panthers across his two campaigns in the Steel City, starting in 53 of the 68 games he took part in. Federiko will look to find his footing again in Lubbock after a less-than-ideal ending to his time at Pitt. After a visit to West Texas April 13, the big man made his commitment known. In his two years at the Division I level, Federiko averaged 5.7 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds a night. Federiko showed promise in his sophomore 22-23 season, which saw him post career highs in points (22), rebounds (14) and blocks (4) in his debut season. His efforts earned him votes for the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ACC All-Defensive Team.

Born in Cairo, Egypt, Federiko was raised in Helsinki, Finland, about three hours south of where current Red Raider Eemeli Yalaho was raised in Jyväskylä. As a prep student, Federiko attended First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania and was originally committed to West Virginia. Instead, Federiko opted to take his talents to Northern Oklahoma, where he spent one full season. At Northern Oklahoma, Federiko put up averages of 11.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds on his way to posting 10 double-doubles. Federiko was an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention at NOC. Internationally, Federiko competed for Finland’s U18 team at the 2019 European Championship.

