Red Raiders add veteran Pitt big man Federiko Federiko
Texas Tech basketball’s ties to Finland continue to grow stronger, as the Red Raiders have veteran Pittsburgh transfer Federiko Federiko out of the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-11 Federiko will be a senior in 2024-25 after spending two seasons at Pitt and his freshman season in the JUCO ranks.
The Story
Federiko was a key fixture for the Panthers across his two campaigns in the Steel City, starting in 53 of the 68 games he took part in. Federiko will look to find his footing again in Lubbock after a less-than-ideal ending to his time at Pitt.
After a visit to West Texas April 13, the big man made his commitment known. In his two years at the Division I level, Federiko averaged 5.7 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds a night.
Federiko showed promise in his sophomore 22-23 season, which saw him post career highs in points (22), rebounds (14) and blocks (4) in his debut season. His efforts earned him votes for the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ACC All-Defensive Team.
Born in Cairo, Egypt, Federiko was raised in Helsinki, Finland, about three hours south of where current Red Raider Eemeli Yalaho was raised in Jyväskylä.
As a prep student, Federiko attended First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania and was originally committed to West Virginia. Instead, Federiko opted to take his talents to Northern Oklahoma, where he spent one full season.
At Northern Oklahoma, Federiko put up averages of 11.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds on his way to posting 10 double-doubles. Federiko was an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention at NOC.
Internationally, Federiko competed for Finland’s U18 team at the 2019 European Championship.
The Report
At 6-foot-11, Federiko brings a lengthy presence that the Red Raiders were dying to add after Warren Washington exhausted his eligibility.
Federiko’s biggest strength is, of course, the length he brings to the table but it is the way he uses it that makes him most valuable. Federiko has been proficient in scoring around the rim, and he shot 65 percent from the field in his two seasons at Pitt, leading the team in 2023 and finishing second in 2024.
It will be imperative that the Red Raiders keep facilitators in view of Federiko, as he benefits the most from lob passes or dump offs in the lane. He is not one to create out of the block if fed down low, as Federiko’s strength is best used on one-time, off the catch layup or dunk attempts.
Federiko’s most dominant trait is his ability as the roll man in a pick-and-roll, where his timing and reading of the situation shine through which lead him to easy buckets.
Federiko’s addition to the Texas Tech roster is a welcomed one, which fills a high-profile team need.