Recapping new offers made by Mark Adams and Texas Tech Basketball
The Texas Tech Basketball coaching staff is wrapping up an impressive offseason where they've added top transfer portal talent such as Davion Warren, Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor among others to the 2021 roster.
With one (1) spot left that may or may not get filled, the staff has continued to keep an eye on the future, offering several talented prospects in recent days.
Today we recap all the new 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 offers made since the calendar turned to June.
Total offers (4): Texas Tech, Texas A&M, DePaul, Tulsa
Note: Raimey announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 1st. As a freshman in JUCO ball he averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Oregon State, TCU, Washington State + others
Note: Washington announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 7th. He is also a 3-star linebacker prospect in football.
Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Creighton, Mississippi State, TCU, UC-Santa Barbara, Washington
Note: Diongue announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 7th.
Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU, Texas, UCLA + others
Note: Traore announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 14th.
Total offers (10): Texas Tech, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Stanford + others
Note: McCain announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th.
Total offers (19): Texas Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Memphis, Oregon, USC + others
Note: Cook announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th
Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Stanford, UCLA
Note: Lewis announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th. On July 9th he announced that he signed with the professional league, Overtime Elite.
Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Oklahoma State + others
Note: Shaw announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.
Total offers (8): Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State + others
Note: Garrison announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.
Offers (19): Texas Tech, Auburn, Illinois, Louisville, Memphis, Stanford, Virginia + others
Note: Foster announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.
Total offers (9): Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Arizona, UCLA, USC + others
Note: Peat's AAU team, the Compton Magic, announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 18th. Texas Tech's Chibuzo Agbo also played for the Compton Magic on the circuit.
Total offers (7): Missouri State (committed), Texas Tech, Missouri, Louisiana-Monroe + others
Note: Dunn announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th. He took an unofficial visit to campus later that month but would commit to Missouri State on July 16th.
Total offers (7): Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, USC + others
Note: Jones announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th. He transferred from Braswell high school to John Paul II this offseason.
Total offers (14): Texas Tech, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Stanford, Texas, UCLA + others
Note: Boswell announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th.
Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas + others
Note: Thomas announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 21st.
Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Arizona State, Nevada, Texas, USC + others
Note: Williams announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 21st.
Total offers (37): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Miami, Michigan + others
Note: Udeh Jr. announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 22nd.
Total offers (21): Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech + others
Note: Aberdeen announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 22nd.
Total offers (2): Texas Tech, SIU-Edwardsville
Note: Howell announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 24th. He unofficially visited Lubbock a few days later.
Total offers (16): Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech + others
Note: Martin announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.
Total offers (9): Texas Tech, Murray State, St. John's, Florida Atlantic + others
Note: King announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.
Total offers (8): Texas Tech, Auburn, South Florida, Virginia Tech + others
Note: Robinson II announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.
Total offers (15): Texas Tech, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee + others
Note: Clowney announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.
Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Houston, LSU, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M + others
Note: Jennings announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.
Total offers (5): Texas Tech, Alabama, North Texas, Tulsa, Utah State
Note: Anamekwe announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.
Total offers (11): Texas Tech, Cal, Ole Miss, Nevada, USC + others
Note: Grady announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 2nd.
Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M
Note: McNeeley announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 2nd. He transferred from JJ Pearce to John Paul II this offseason.
Total offers (11): Texas Tech, Creighton, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, Tulsa + others
Note: Gibson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 13th.
Total offers (7): Texas Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Marquette, Nebraska
Note: Chatman announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.
Total offers (10): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Memphis, TCU + others
Note: Thomas announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.
Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Memphis, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M
Note: Holland announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.
Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Alabama State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M
Note: Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.