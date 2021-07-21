 RedRaiderSports - Recapping new offers made by Mark Adams and Texas Tech Basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 07:20:20 -0500') }}

Recapping new offers made by Mark Adams and Texas Tech Basketball

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Mark Adams
Mark Adams

The Texas Tech Basketball coaching staff is wrapping up an impressive offseason where they've added top transfer portal talent such as Davion Warren, Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor among others to the 2021 roster.

With one (1) spot left that may or may not get filled, the staff has continued to keep an eye on the future, offering several talented prospects in recent days.

Today we recap all the new 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 offers made since the calendar turned to June.

Total offers (4): Texas Tech, Texas A&M, DePaul, Tulsa

Note: Raimey announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 1st. As a freshman in JUCO ball he averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Oregon State, TCU, Washington State + others

Note: Washington announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 7th. He is also a 3-star linebacker prospect in football.

Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Creighton, Mississippi State, TCU, UC-Santa Barbara, Washington

Note: Diongue announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 7th.

Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU, Texas, UCLA + others

Note: Traore announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 14th.

Total offers (10): Texas Tech, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Stanford + others

Note: McCain announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th.

Total offers (19): Texas Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Memphis, Oregon, USC + others

Note: Cook announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th

Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Stanford, UCLA

Note: Lewis announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 15th. On July 9th he announced that he signed with the professional league, Overtime Elite.

Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Oklahoma State + others

Note: Shaw announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.

Total offers (8): Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State + others

Note: Garrison announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.

Offers (19): Texas Tech, Auburn, Illinois, Louisville, Memphis, Stanford, Virginia + others

Note: Foster announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 16th.

Total offers (9): Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas, Arizona, UCLA, USC + others

Note: Peat's AAU team, the Compton Magic, announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 18th. Texas Tech's Chibuzo Agbo also played for the Compton Magic on the circuit.

Total offers (7): Missouri State (committed), Texas Tech, Missouri, Louisiana-Monroe + others

Note: Dunn announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th. He took an unofficial visit to campus later that month but would commit to Missouri State on July 16th.

Total offers (7): Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, USC + others

Note: Jones announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th. He transferred from Braswell high school to John Paul II this offseason.

Total offers (14): Texas Tech, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Stanford, Texas, UCLA + others

Note: Boswell announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 20th.

Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas + others

Note: Thomas announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 21st.

Total offers (13): Texas Tech, Arizona State, Nevada, Texas, USC + others

Note: Williams announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 21st.

Total offers (37): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Miami, Michigan + others

Note: Udeh Jr. announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 22nd.

Total offers (21): Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech + others

Note: Aberdeen announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 22nd.

Total offers (2): Texas Tech, SIU-Edwardsville

Note: Howell announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 24th. He unofficially visited Lubbock a few days later.

Total offers (16): Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech + others

Note: Martin announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.

Total offers (9): Texas Tech, Murray State, St. John's, Florida Atlantic + others

Note: King announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.

Total offers (8): Texas Tech, Auburn, South Florida, Virginia Tech + others

Note: Robinson II announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 27th.

Total offers (15): Texas Tech, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee + others

Note: Clowney announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.

Total offers (17): Texas Tech, Houston, LSU, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M + others

Note: Jennings announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.

Total offers (5): Texas Tech, Alabama, North Texas, Tulsa, Utah State

Note: Anamekwe announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 28th.

Total offers (11): Texas Tech, Cal, Ole Miss, Nevada, USC + others

Note: Grady announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 2nd.

Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M

Note: McNeeley announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 2nd. He transferred from JJ Pearce to John Paul II this offseason.

Total offers (11): Texas Tech, Creighton, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, Tulsa + others

Note: Gibson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 13th.


Total offers (7): Texas Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Marquette, Nebraska

Note: Chatman announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.

Total offers (10): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Memphis, TCU + others

Note: Thomas announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.

Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Arkansas, Memphis, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M

Note: Holland announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.

Total offers (6): Texas Tech, Alabama State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

Note: Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on July 20th.

