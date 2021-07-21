Recapping new offers made by Mark Adams and Texas Tech Basketball

The Texas Tech Basketball coaching staff is wrapping up an impressive offseason where they've added top transfer portal talent such as Davion Warren, Bryson Williams and Kevin Obanor among others to the 2021 roster.

With one (1) spot left that may or may not get filled, the staff has continued to keep an eye on the future, offering several talented prospects in recent days.

Today we recap all the new 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 offers made since the calendar turned to June.