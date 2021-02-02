RedRaiderSports - Recapping all the new 2022, '23 and '24 offers made this year

The Texas Tech coaches are wrapping up the 2021 class in impressive fashion, having landed Power 5 transfers such as Malik Dunlap (NC State), Marquis Waters (Duke), T.J. Storment (TCU), Rayshad Williams (UCLA) and Jesiah Pierre (Florida) among others with more to come. In the meanwhile they have also expanded their 2022 and 2023 offer lists, offering prospects mainly from around the state of Texas or neighboring states. Today we take a look at all the new 2022 and 2023 offers made since January 1st, 2021.

Total offers: Six RRS article/interview HERE Note: Liston is good friends with 2021 Texas Tech JUCO signee Matt Keeler.

Total offers: 27 Note: Greene announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 10th. He has since picked up an offer from Arizona.

Total offers: 12 RRS article/interview HERE Note: Lewis announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 12th. He has since picked up offers from USC, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor and Ole Miss.

Total offers: 12 Note: Harris announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 13th. He has since picked up offers from Ole Miss, Utah, Boston College and Texas A&M.

Total offers: 15 Note: Fair announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 13th. He has since picked up offers from Indiana, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.

Total offers: 16 RRS article/interview HERE Note: Llewellyn announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 13th. He has since picked up offers from Arkansas, San Diego State, TCU, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Utah, SMU, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas.

Total offers: 25 Note: Wiggins announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 14th. He has since picked up offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, Auburn and Louisiana Tech.

Total offers: 10 Note: Rowe announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 15th. He has since picked up offers from Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

Total offers: 12 Note: Harris Jr. announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 19th. He has since picked up offers from Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

Total offers: Two RRS article/interview HERE Note: Everhart was high school teammates with two Texas Tech freshmen football players, defensive end LB Moore and defensive back Joseph Plunk.

Total offers: 18 Note: Cook II was teammates with Texas Tech 2021 signee Jerand Bradley this past season at DeSoto.

Total offers: 11 Note: Patton is the younger cousin of former Texas Tech WR Reginald Davis

Total offers: 25 RRS article/interview HERE Note: Crook announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 22nd. He has since picked up an offer from Liberty.

Total offers: 17 RRS article/interview HERE Note: McClellan announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 22nd. He has since picked up offers from TCU, Tulsa and Louisville.

Total offers: 10 RRS interview/article HERE Note: Wright announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 27th. He has since picked up offers from Louisiana Tech, Rice and Washington State.

Total offers: 10 Note: Chambers was high school teammates with Texas Tech freshman defensive back Jonathan Davis.

Total offers: Five Note: James' defensive line trainer, Brandon Tucker, is Texas Tech freshman receiver Jerand Bradley's dad.

Total offers: 29 RRS interview/article HERE Note: Thomas IV's defensive line trainer, Brandon Tucker, is Texas Tech freshman receiver Jerand Bradley's dad.

Total offers: 14 Note: Hicks Jr. announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 27th. He has since picked up an offer from Washington State.

Total offers: Seven RRS interview/article HERE Note: Nelson committed to TCU on January 24th, and he announced his offer from Tech on January 26th.

Total offers: 19 Note: Texas Tech is Gentry's most recent offer. He announced his offer from the Red Raiders on January 28th.

Total offers: Eight Note: Hasz announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 29th. He has since picked up an offer from North Texas.

Total offers: Three Note: The 2024 prospect picked up his first three offers on the same day, January 29th. First it was Memphis, then Iowa State and finally the Red Raiders offering the 6-foot-5 defensive tackle.

Total offers: Five Note: Brown picked up his first offer from his hometown 'Pokes on September 10th and committed less than two weeks later. He has since picked up his other offers, from Air Force, Baylor, Tulsa and Texas Tech.

Total offers: 17 Note: Erb announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 29th. He has since picked up an offer from Oklahoma.