RedRaiderSports - Tascosa ATH Major Everhart picks up first P5 offer from Texas Tech

Amarillo Tascosa athlete Major Everhart has averaged over 12 yards per carry in each of his past two seasons, and helped lead his team to a solid 7-3 record this year. Yet at the conclusion of his junior season, he still only held one scholarship offer from the FCS level.

That all changed on Tuesday afternoon when the Red Raiders offered the local product.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech became offer No. 2 for Everhart, the first was Stephen F. Austin

... This season Everhart rushed for 839 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. He also added 45 receiving yards and another score.

... In addition to football Everhart also runs track, and has been timed in the 100m at 10.92 seconds

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been in contact with coach Preston Pehrson, coach Keith Patterson, but then recently I've been talking to coach Luke Wells, the inside receivers coach.

Today I also got to talk to coach (Sonny) Cumbie for the first time since he got to Tech. I hear from the coaches at Tech weekly."

Fit at the next level: Everhart plays running back in high school but the Texas Tech coaches want him at either slot receiver or defensive back, wherever he fits best.

"I believe that at slot receiver I can make some big-time things happen. Just using my speed and I have great hands, too. On the defensive side I can guard just about anybody.

If I had to choose I prefer slot wide receiver at the next level."