RedRaiderSports - Tascosa ATH Major Everhart picks up first P5 offer from Texas Tech

Tascosa ATH Major Everhart picks up first P5 offer from Texas Tech
Amarillo Tascosa athlete Major Everhart has averaged over 12 yards per carry in each of his past two seasons, and helped lead his team to a solid 7-3 record this year. Yet at the conclusion of his junior season, he still only held one scholarship offer from the FCS level.
That all changed on Tuesday afternoon when the Red Raiders offered the local product.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech became offer No. 2 for Everhart, the first was Stephen F. Austin
... This season Everhart rushed for 839 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. He also added 45 receiving yards and another score.
... In addition to football Everhart also runs track, and has been timed in the 100m at 10.92 seconds
Texas Tech coaches: "I've been in contact with coach Preston Pehrson, coach Keith Patterson, but then recently I've been talking to coach Luke Wells, the inside receivers coach.
Today I also got to talk to coach (Sonny) Cumbie for the first time since he got to Tech. I hear from the coaches at Tech weekly."
Fit at the next level: Everhart plays running back in high school but the Texas Tech coaches want him at either slot receiver or defensive back, wherever he fits best.
"I believe that at slot receiver I can make some big-time things happen. Just using my speed and I have great hands, too. On the defensive side I can guard just about anybody.
If I had to choose I prefer slot wide receiver at the next level."
More than Blessed to receive an offer for Texas Tech University 🔴⚪️⚫️ #WreckEm #GunsUp @coachp_TTU @THS_FB pic.twitter.com/6CGZGKHqhP— ⚡️Major Everhart⚡️ (@MajorEverhart) January 19, 2021
Reaction to offer: "It made my day. I was really proud to hear that great news and it was just awesome."
Other schools in contact: Along with his offer from Stephen F. Austin, Everhart mentioned two particular schools that have stayed in contact with him.
"I've been in contact with SMU and Iowa State lately."
Staying close to home: "That would be great for me and my family. Texas Tech is close to home and also I have friends down there that graduated from Tascosa and now play at Tech. It feels good, it's right down the street from home."
LB Moore and Joseph Plunk: Moore and Plunk just completed their freshman seasons at Tech after starring at Tascosa. Everhart says they are all close and both have reached out since he received his offer.
"Yes sir, I talk to both of them like every day."
Offseason goals: "I'm training for track right now. I'm gonna try to put down a hot time in the 100 this year and show everybody what I can do on the track as well."
Visits: "The coaches have talked about coming up here and seeing me when they can but as far as visits, no we haven't really talked about that because of COVID and all that."
Commitment timeline: "I haven't really thought about it. I'm just gonna keep my faith in God, talk to my family and let the things fall through and see where they land."