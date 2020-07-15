RedRaiderSports - Quarterbacks steal the show at Camp Bullitt

Combine goals: "I'm trying to improve my 40 time, my shuttle. I've been practicing all week so I think I'm going to do really good this weekend." Motivation with college coaches watching: "Yes sir, a lot of coaches are going to be watching so I'm trying to do the best I can, stay on top, do my follow through and being disciplined with my throws." McLane Carter: Davis has started training this off-season with former Texas Tech and Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter, and the young signal caller says he's learning what it takes to make it to the next level. "Just grind, just grind. He's taught me to work harder than everybody else and that's the main message." Goals for upcoming season: "Individually I want to be a leader on the team, be vocal, and help the rest of the team get better every single day. As a team we want to go back to state and win it all." Recruitment so far: Davis is still looking for his first offer but says things have been going well in his recruitment so far. "Yes sir, I've been in contact with Georgia, TCU, Kansas, Tulane, Louisiana and Baylor." Priorities in a school: "I'm looking for a great head coach, a great coaching staff and a great offense to run."

Combine goals: "I'm just trying to set some personal records, nothing too hard, nothing too easy but just trying to get back in shape a little bit. The competition here is amazing, I know some of these guys so it's just going to be good to get out and work again." Motivation with college coaches watching: "Just try to go out and prove myself again. Every day you need to prove yourself and to me that's what motivates me. Just go out there and be the best, it doesn't matter whose watching you just gotta go perform." Recruitment: Rangel already holds nine offers, including schools such as Houston, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech among others. He says it's been a blessing to see his recruitment take off the way it has. "It's been a blessing, you know everyone that's been bought into me and all the coaches, it's just amazing. I have great high school coaches and college coaches taking notice of me, it's just amazing." Priorities in a school: "I'm looking for a school that has what I want to major in and that's broadcasting. A school that has a pro-style offense too because my main goal is to get to the NFL, so any school that has that type of offense and can get me there is a big plus." Goals for upcoming season: "Team goals, you know it's 16-0 and a state championship. Personal goals just throw for more yards than I did last year, I know that's a lot but I can do it, especially with the guys we have returning. It sucks losing Marvin Mims but we have a lot of great other guys coming in and filling that spot."

Camp goals: "I'm just trying to have fun. I mean obviously there are some big-time guys here, I'm just trying to show I can compete with anybody so that's the main goal for today." Motivation with college coaches watching: "It adds to the fun, you know people are going to be watching so you just want to go and show out, show all the work that I've put in and put it out on the field." Elite 11: James was one of 20 finalists selected to compete in the Elite 11 in Nashville earlier this month, and says he had a great time learning from guys like Trent Dilfer and the other coaches. "It was real fun, that's a dream come true for sure. Seeing all those guys, those are big-time players committed to big-time schools so being able to go out there and compete with them, meet those coaches and being able to soak it all in was just real good." Jerand Bradley: James' top receiver the last few years was Texas Tech commit Jerand Bradley. Bradley, of course, transferred to DeSoto earlier this spring but James has nothing but love for his former teammate. "He's a big-time player. It's hard to cover 6-foot-5 but he can also move real well too. He's always a red zone threat but people don't really know that he can move real good, make plays after the catch as well." Goals for upcoming season: "Obviously winning state is the number one thing but just looking to show we can still play no matter who we have and let players make plays." Recruitment: James currently holds nine offers, from schools such as Central Michigan, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State and UAB among others, but is still searching for his first Power 5. "It's going real good. Obviously I would love to have more offers but just letting things play out right now with corona. Since the Elite 11 I've talked to Texas, Ole Miss and Houston a lot recently so just looking forward to talking more with those schools."

