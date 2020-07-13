RedRaiderSports - Notes and quotes from #CampBullitt: Offense

Former Texas Tech linebacker Terrance Bullitt's first annual #CampBullitt was this weekend, where its slogan was #BelieveTheHype. After two days with many of the top recruits around the state competing, I can say the camp lived up to the promise. Saturday was the combine portion, where recruits got measured for their height and weight, and proceeded to compete in the following drills: - 40 yard dash - Pro Agility Shuttle (5-10-5) - L-Drill - 185 lb Rep Test - Vertical Jump - Broad Jump Helping Terrance with the combine portion were his brother Melvin Bullitt, former Tech linebacker Kris Williams, former Tech running back Sadale Foster and other coaches from the Bullitt Team. Overall it was a well run combine, with recruits coming in three different waves depending on their position. Sunday's camp portion was where the real fun happened though, with players competing in different drills and finishing with 1-on-1's. Here were my offensive standouts from the camp...

Quarterbacks

Coaching the quarterbacks was Air 14 Quarterback Academy trainer Kevin Murray, and if the name sounds familiar it should because he's the father of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. In my opinion this was the most impressive group of the camp, and many of the prospects already hold Power 5 offers despite being 2022 and 2023 recruits. Some of the names that stood out include... - 2022 QB Braedyn Locke, Rockwall - 2021 QB Grayson James, John Paul II (won best quarterback and camp MVP) - 2023 QB Chris Parson, Red Oak - 2022 QB Garret Rangel, Lone Star - 2022 QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound And there were several others who are worth keeping an eye on moving forward such as Parker Wells (2021, Allen), Khalon Davis (2023, Denton Ryan) and Harrison Rosar (2023, Prosper). Locke wasn't there for the Combine but did come for the second day and the camp. He holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Miami and SMU. James competed at the Elite 11 last week and currently holds nine total offers, but has yet to pick up his first Power 5. He is more than deserving though and is easily a Power 5 quarterback with his plus arm and athleticism. Watch Jerand Bradley's junior highlights...the quarterback is James. Parson recently transferred from Duncanville to Red Oak and is already making waves on the recruiting trail despite playing behind Texas signee Ja'Quiden Jackson most of last season. He holds offers from Iowa, Kansas and Virginia Tech along with a handful of FCS offers. Rangel is one of the best in DFW and showed why throughout the camp. He holds offers from Houston, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech among others. He told me Texas Tech offensive coordinator David Yost came by in the winter and had plans to see him throw this spring before the virus shutdown. He could be a guy Tech prioritizes for 2022. Evers is another guy who Tech has shown interest in before. He actually came to the camp wearing a Tech hat and told me he planned on camping with Tech this summer. Evers checks in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and showed a live arm and plus accuracy all day. He holds one Power 5 offer, from Kansas, plus also a handful of FCS offers. I spoke with James, Rangel, Evers and Davis to discuss the camp, their recruitment and more and those interviews will be posted in a separate quarterback-only article.

2023 Red Oak QB Chris Parson (@C_Parson2) already holds multiple offers entering his sophomore season #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/t6lI9EFGGy — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

Running backs

Coaching the running backs was former Minnesota Golden Gopher and Tennessee Titans draft pick David Cobb. The running back group was a bit light on offers but did have a few standouts such as... - 2021 RB Aaron Dumas, Americas - 2022 RB Caleb Gallashaw, Leesvile (LA) - 2022 RB Colton Yarbrough, Rowlett - 2022 RB Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath - 2022 RB Major Everhart, Amarillo Tascosa (won best running back and Offensive MVP) Dumas was one of the most offered players at camp, as he currently holds 16 offers and recently picked up his first Power 5 from Arizona State. He camped with Tech last summer and has taken multiple unofficial visits but no offer from the Red Raiders yet. Gallashaw made the trip from Louisiana and showed quick feet and good hands all day. Yarbrough is just a playmaker. Line him up anywhere, running back, receiver and he'll be productive. No offers yet but he'll be a player for someone. Evans is a guy who already holds a handful of offers in Kansas, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, North Texas and Tulsa. He'll have his choice of school before his recruitment is over and is a guy the Tech coaches are monitoring. I spoke with Everhart a couple weeks ago, and you can read that story here.

2022 Tascosa ATH Major Everhart (@MajorEverhart) with the touchdown on the wheel route @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/xaFkR1J9Hz — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

I also caught up with Evans before the Combine portion on Saturday. Evans talks goals at the camp, recruitment and more.



Camp goals: "Just win it all. Come out, win camp MVP, run my fastest and lift the most. Just do the best I can. I don't see competition, it's just me, myself and I out here trying to win." Mentality with college coaches watching: "Just know that I need to work my hardest, come out with my best and show out. I know I'm on the radar (Evans holds five offers), but I'm not where I want to be so I need to prove my worth and show that I'm an asset to any team I go to." Recruitment: Evans currently holds offers from Kansas, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, North Texas and Tulsa. His first Power 5 offer, from Kansas, came last month and Evans was beyond excited. "It was surreal, I mean it really told me that I made it, that I'm a top prospect. I just gotta keep working to become the best because once I got my Power 5 I knew the sky is the limit at this point." Staying in Texas for college: "I mean, I love Texas because the competition is amazing but before anything my education comes first. If I can get a better education out-of-state then I'll go there. But as far as the competition I love Texas so if I can I will stay here." Staying busy during quarantine: "I do speed and conditioning with coach Flight, and a lot of my receiver work and routes with Margin Hooks. That's every week, every day, just trying to get better and working hard." Goals for upcoming season: "As a team we're trying to make it to state, like every other team we're trying to make it to state. As a player 2,000 rushing yards and I need at least 1,000 receiving. I'm trying to shoot off this year."



2022 Rockwall-Heath RB Zach Evans is one of the most explosive players in the state. Holds early offers from Incarnate Word, Kansas, New Mexico, UNT and Tulsa. Full interview coming to @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/BZAnsnKN10 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 11, 2020

Receivers and Tight ends

Coaching the receivers was former Texas Longhorn and recent Baltimore Ravens draft pick Devin Duvernay. Also making an appearance on Saturday to support, but not coaching, was former Red Raider and current Arizona Cardinal Dylan Cantrell. Some standouts from the receiver group include... - 2021 WR/TE Devean Deal, Naaman Forest - 2023 WR Bruce Mitchell, Parish Episcopal - 2022 WR Evan Stewart, Frisco Liberty (holds Texas Tech offer) - 2022 WR Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan (won best wide receiver) - 2021 WR Jai Moore, Parish Episcopal - 2023 WR Jalen Hale, Longview Vivaldi won best receiver, and he deserved that honor as he made several defensive backs look silly. However, my vote would have gone to Evan Stewart who won every rep I saw at the camp except for one. He was the fastest player out there and showed why he is deserving of his current 4-star rating and placement in the Rivals100. Devean Deal is a very intriguing prospect who plays both defensive line and receiver, but also has the size to play tight end. He holds 19 offers including Power 5's Kansas, Northwestern and Syracuse. Mitchell is a name to watch for 2023. He recently picked up his first offer from Illinois State.

Two key players for @Bullitt7v7 with WR Devean Deal (@DealDevean) making the leaping catch over DB Luke Paley (@LukePaley2022) #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/6MGLpi091U — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

I also caught up with Hale before the Combine portion on Saturday. Hale talks goals at the camp, recruitment and more.

Combine goals: "When I run my 40 I'm just trying to get my time faster. I have a steady time right now but as I get older my time will get faster. I'd say about a 4.5 or 4.6 is good for me right now." Recruitment: Hale currently holds offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Kansas despite just entering his sophomore season. "When I got those offers I was excited. I still keep in contact with all of those coaches too it's going well. Other schools hitting me up that haven't offered yet are Texas A&M, Clemson, Baylor and TCU, schools like that." Goals for upcoming season: "As a team we're trying to win state. Individually at least 2000 yards this season." Visits: "When I can I want to go visit all the schools that have offered me plus a couple more." Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been lifting weights, push ups in my room, dumbbell weights and stuff like that."

2023 Longview WR Jalen Hale already holds offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Kansas along with interest from several other P5 schools. Will be a national recruit shortly. #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/hlZG2EGPB6 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 11, 2020

Offensive lineman

The offensive lineman were coached by former Texas Tech All-Big 12 tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion LaAdrian Waddle. I thought it was super cool that these guys got to learn from a coach as accomplished as Waddle and hopefully they took something away from the camp.

Former #TexasTech lineman and two-time Super Bowl champ LaAdrian Waddle coaching the offensive line today at #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/SjZHcg2hhr — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) July 12, 2020

The standouts at offensive line were... - 2021 OL Cameron Smith, Naaman Forest (won best offensive lineman) - 2024 OL Cash Cleveland, Rockwall-Heath - 2021 OL Hunter Smith, Rockwall-Heath - 2022 OL Kayden Taylor, Denton Ryan - 2023 OL Kenny Nguyen, Sachse Smith won offensive line MVP and deserved it. He currently holds one offer, from Tennessee State. Cleveland is raw but intriguing. As an incoming freshman he came in at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds. He projects as a center and should start on varsity this year. Smith was named First Team All-State as a junior and holds a couple FBS offers, from Hawaii and New Mexico State. Taylor is just about to enter his junior season and was recently offered by Southern Miss. He also is receiving interest from Oklahoma. Nguyen has yet to pick up any offers but was selected to compete at the FBU Freshman All-American game last December. He checked in at 6-foot-2 and a half, 332 pounds.

Two of the best underclassmen in DFW, Naaman Forest defensive end Markis Deal (@MarkisDeal11) vs Rockwall-Heath center Cash Cleveland (@cleveland_cash) @RedRaiderSports #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/ffEm7fmTSQ — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

I also caught up with Nguyen before the Combine portion on Saturday. Nguyen talks goals at the camp, recruitment and more.

Camp goals: "I'm just gonna come out here, do my thing and execute and just give it all my best out here." Mentality with college coaches watching: "Knowing coaches are watching, I have no words. Just come out here and compete. I've been training with NFL star Donald Hawkins so I should be ready to go." Schools at the top of Nguyen's list: Being a 2023 recruit, Nguyen says he hasn't heard too much from college coaches yet but that he likes schools such as Baylor, SMU, TCU or any other Texas school. FBU Freshman All-American Game: Nguyen was selected to the FBU Freshman All-American game last December and says he had a great time at the event. "There was so much competition, so much skill. We had a wide receiver there with over 30 offers. It was just great competition." Staying busy during quarantine: "Before I met coach Hawkins I was looking up Youtube videos for ladder drills and lineman drills. I have a ladder at home as well as a bench and squat so I've been doing that." Goals for upcoming season: "My personal goal is to get at least 30 pancakes, be a good teammate to everyone and our team goal is to try and go to state."

2023 Sachse offensive lineman Kenny Nguyen has impressive size and was selected to compete at the FBU Freshman All-American Game last December. #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/z7OWKVxSfU — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 11, 2020