San Antonio (TX) Johnson quarterback Ty Hawkins is one of the best in his class, and every day that goes by his offer list starts to reflect that more and more. In the month of May alone he's picked up Baylor, Houston, North Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

Of course, Texas Tech was one of his earlier offers, and first Power 5 school to believe in him. That meant a lot to him and has Zach Kittley and company in a strong early position for the talented passer.

A standout at the Dallas Rivals Camp earlier this month, Hawkins was one of a select few underclassmen invited to the 5-star Pro Day later this summer. RedRaiderSports was on hand to catch up with Hawkins and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Hawkins is up to 13 total offers, including seven from Power 5 programs. Texas Tech was his fourth overall offer, but first Power 5.

... He's taken unofficial visits to UTSA, SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas among others.

... As a sophomore Hawkins went 130/224 (58%) for 2,167 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also added 920 rushing yards and eight more scores on the ground. Following the season he was named District 28-6A Offensive MVP.

... He's also a standout in track & field, setting personal records in the Long Jump (20'4") and Triple Jump (45' 7.5") this spring. He also runs the 4x100 relay.

Goals at Rivals camp: "I'm just trying to prove that I can stick with the best, play with the best and just prove myself. Show that I'm here. Prove my talent and ball out."

Picking up his Texas Tech offer: "So coach (Zach) Kittley came out to our school and after school I got some of my receivers together with my OC. We just ran some routes, threw the ball a little bit and he offered me after. I was really happy after I got that one, it was my first Power 5 and it really just started everything."

Recent Texas Tech visit: "April 7th I was there for a visit. When I got there coach (Kirk) Bryant and coach (Zach) Kittley greeted me at the door. We just took a little visit of like the campus and the facilities. After that we took a little photoshoot and then watched practice, and then that was really it. I had a good time."