It has almost been nine (9) months since Hitchcock dual-threat quarterback Lloyd Jones III verbally committed to the Red Raiders. In the months since, the four-star standout has won a 3A State Championship in basketball and earned the District Championship in the 400m, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Jones III also took an official visit to campus last month and continued to build a bond with his fellow 2025 classmates. The standout prospect remains solid with the Red Raiders and RedRaiderSports caught up with Jones III to discuss his summer, preparation for his senior season and visit plans for this Fall.

What you need to know...

...Jones III chose Texas Tech over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA

...As a junior Jones III put up 2735 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, along with 655 rushing yards and 13 more touchdowns rushing

...On the hardwood Jones III was named the 24-3A District MVP, All-Region, All-State 3A and to the State Championship All Tournament Team after helping lead Hitchcock to a second consecutive 3A UIL State Boys Basketball Championship

...Jones III also runs track for Hitchcock where he put up a 59.43 400 Meters this spring while also competing in the 4x100 Relay, the 4x400 Relay and the Shot Put

How is your summer going? "I'm staying busy, I have summer workouts with the team. I also have a private trainer that I work with three times a week, plus I work with a footwork trainer once a week. We try to get together as a team and throw the ball around, the receivers run routes. We have two-a-days coming up soon and I'm excited to get started."

What are you working on as a QB going into the season? "I work with a quarterback coach once or twice a month as well. For me, it has been all about mechanics, mostly my throwing motion, footwork and just overall movement as a quarterback. I believe everything else is there, so I'm working on the mechanics and repping them as much as possible."