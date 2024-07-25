QB Lloyd Jones III says Texas Tech is the place to be
It has almost been nine (9) months since Hitchcock dual-threat quarterback Lloyd Jones III verbally committed to the Red Raiders. In the months since, the four-star standout has won a 3A State Championship in basketball and earned the District Championship in the 400m, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Jones III also took an official visit to campus last month and continued to build a bond with his fellow 2025 classmates. The standout prospect remains solid with the Red Raiders and RedRaiderSports caught up with Jones III to discuss his summer, preparation for his senior season and visit plans for this Fall.
What you need to know...
...Jones III chose Texas Tech over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA
...As a junior Jones III put up 2735 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, along with 655 rushing yards and 13 more touchdowns rushing
...On the hardwood Jones III was named the 24-3A District MVP, All-Region, All-State 3A and to the State Championship All Tournament Team after helping lead Hitchcock to a second consecutive 3A UIL State Boys Basketball Championship
...Jones III also runs track for Hitchcock where he put up a 59.43 400 Meters this spring while also competing in the 4x100 Relay, the 4x400 Relay and the Shot Put
How is your summer going? "I'm staying busy, I have summer workouts with the team. I also have a private trainer that I work with three times a week, plus I work with a footwork trainer once a week. We try to get together as a team and throw the ball around, the receivers run routes. We have two-a-days coming up soon and I'm excited to get started."
What are you working on as a QB going into the season? "I work with a quarterback coach once or twice a month as well. For me, it has been all about mechanics, mostly my throwing motion, footwork and just overall movement as a quarterback. I believe everything else is there, so I'm working on the mechanics and repping them as much as possible."
Relationship with the TTU coaches: "I love everybody there. I went up for the official visit and it just feels like the place to be. I enjoy the calm, chill environment and the coaches treat everyone the same. I like that type of environment and it always feels like home."
Coach Kittley: "We talk about everything and we have a great relationship. I'm going to get the playbook and some of the offensive plan information to review before I get up there next time."
Relationship with other 2025 commits: "I talk with Tristian Gentry a lot and we all have a group chat for the 2025 class. We mostly communicate in the text group and get to know each other. I have definitely reached out to some of the new offensive lineman commitments to build a bond there as well."
Other schools reaching out?: "The TCU coaches reached out when they lost their quarterback commitment earlier this month, but I basically said thank you for the interest and that I'm solid with Texas Tech. I know that some other schools have reached out as well, but most of that communication goes through my head coach and my Dad."
Graduating early?: "I still plan on playing basketball, we want to defend our state championship, but I do have the option to graduate and leave early after the basketball season. That is my plan for now, but that is not finalized at this point."
Visiting for a game this season?: "Yes, my family and I are coming up for the home game against Colorado later this Fall."
Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Jones III is the No. 7 overall rated dual-threat quarterback prospect in the nation and the No. 52 overall rated prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2025 class.
