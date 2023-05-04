Sachse OL/Run Game Coordinator A.J. Roland

The Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Sachse outside linebacker Cheta Ofili last month and the three-star standout recapped his decision with the RedRaiderSports team at the time. In order to learn more about what the Red Raiders are getting with Ofili, we reached out to Sache offensive line/run game and recruiting coordinator A.J. Roland for a conversation.

Q: Coach, thanks for taking the time. First question is how long have you coached at Sachse and how long has Cheta been with your program?

CR: "I have been coaching here at Sachse for four (4) years and Cheta came to us as a freshman, so it is my third year coaching him. I actually played here at Sachse and played offensive line at Midwestern State. One of my cousins, Blake Emert, played at Texas Tech in the 2000s.

Q: I have seen Cheta at a few camps this off-season and the first thing that stands out is his frame. When did he start to grow or develop into his frame over the past few years?

CR: "This past year is the year he really started to stand out. His freshman year he had a good frame, but he wasn’t very physical and wasn’t very skilled or talented at the game of football. Cheta just needed to learn the game and he is still learning the game, but the crazy athleticism and potential for him to learn is there. "Think about it, this was his first season playing varsity football and he made up for a lot of things with his athleticism alone. I expect him to continue learning the game and getting ever better with his physical makeup."

Q: How Cheta is used in the Sachse defense and how do most college coaches see him fitting in at the next level?

CR: "For us, Cheta plays a true defensive end role. We run a 4-2-5 defense and our outside linebackers are usually in coverage versus rushing the passer. With the Texas Tech coaches, I believe they run a 3-4 defense and they see him playing outside linebacker with his bend and overall athleticism."

Q: What is Cheta's role off the field, in the locker room for your team?

CR: "For the most part, Cheta has always been a lead by example type of guy for us. He is pound for pound the strongest guy in the program and it hypes up the other guys to see him pushing weight during work outs. This off-season my challenge to him was to be that leader, become more vocal. He did not do track this season and focused on football workouts, so we are already seeing him put on some muscle and he is getting leaner, stronger and has really taken to the challenge of becoming more of a leader for our program."v

Q: How did Cheta handle the recruiting process?

CR: "Cheta has an older brother who played for us the past three (3) years and he is going to play at Tartelton. So he had a slight insight or understanding from that experience, but then the bigger schools came into play for him this past Fall and I have helped educate him on the process. Cheta has been very proactive, talking with the coaches recruiting him and visiting various programs. "From my understanding, Texas Tech being the first to offer had quite an impact and continually showing love made him comfortable in his decision. Cheta did a lot of research and we thought with the new offers that he would keep waiting, but he came to me and said that he was ready to make his commitment."

Q: You are the recruiting coordinator at Sachse, what has it been like working with the Texas Tech coaches?

CR: "It has been awesome, they have definitely been the most comfortable, friendly and easy-going coaching staff to work with whenever they come in. Coach (Tim) DeRuyter has been in 3-4 times since last November, when they offered Cheta, and I'm sure he will be coming back for spring ball soon. He is just a really good guy, I love having him around and talking ball. "In addition to Cheta, they have also offered Kaliq Lockett, one of our 2025 wide receivers. The coaches also have their eyes on one of our 2025 linebackers, Sean Davault."