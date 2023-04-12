Texas Tech continued adding to it's 2024 class - now ranked as the 11th best in the nation per Rivals - with the latest commitment coming via Sachse EDGE Cheta Ofili.

Ofili becomes the ninth overall commit in the class, but just the second projected to play defense (Madisonville cornerback LJ Johnson is the other).

Ofili had a relatively quick recruitment that was just beginning to take off. Texas Tech offered back in early November 2022, but since the New Year he's picked up additional offers from North Texas, Arkansas State, Texas State, Vanderbilt, Tulane, SMU, Ole Miss, California and Purdue.

Deciding to shut things down now - right as things are picking up - might seem odd, but Ofili says he knew all along Texas Tech was where he wanted to be.

"From the start I knew Texas Tech was the right fit for me but I just wanted to keep my options open, see what's it like. But Texas Tech, they showed love from the start. There wasn't a day that they wouldn't hit me up to see how I was doing. And just like the environment, all they was telling me over there, it's just overall (a great place).

I felt like my head was just filled up with a whole lot of things, like I just wanted to simplify things a little bit more. I was just thinking about the moment. Like what's my best interest right now?"

Ofili's recruitment to Tech was led by Outside Linebackers coach C.J. Ah You, Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Defensive Quality Control Assistant James Lockhart. He was able to further his relationship with those guys on his Junior Day visit to Texas Tech in early March.

"Those are great guys. They've been with me from the start, since I got offered by Texas Tech. They've been down to Sachse a couple times. Overall they're great people. They showed me what it is to be positive, what it is to be a great person. Overall, just great people.

On my visit (for Junior Day) we didn't really see much of the campus, but if we're talking about the staff, about the environment, it was great the way the coaches met up with me. Even with tons of recruits over there I just felt like a priority."