Pair of highly touted quarterbacks earn an offer at Texas Tech camp

Tech coaches: "I spoke to Coach Bryant and Coach Kittley, they told me to stay focused and keep working. I believe Coach McGuire is doing great things at Texas Tech. I’m excited to watch them play this upcoming season."
Reaction to offer: "When I received the wonderful offer I was very thankful and excited. Can’t thank God and the Texas Tech coaching staff enough."
Upcoming camps/visits: "The camps I have coming up soon are Texas A&M on June 8th and OU on June 10th."
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech was Hammond's third offer and first Power 5 offer, joining Incarnate Word and UTSA on his list.
... As a sophomore Hammond threw for 1,704 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 419 rushing yards and another eight scores on the ground.
... He was named All-District 25-6A 2nd Team QB for his efforts.
Thoughts on the camp: "The Texas Tech camp was full of energy. I loved the passion that the coaches played with and it was fun to have good talent around me that allowed me to be successful at camp."
What he got to see of Tech: "It was a great time to get to see the facilities around campus. I’d love to get back for an unofficial visit soon."
Tech coaches: "I spoke a lot with Coach Kittley as well as Coach Bryant. Their message to me was that I was one of their top guys and that they really were excited to have me out. It was truly a blessing to be there."
Thoughts on Tech's football program: "I love Texas Tech football. I am very interested in their program being in-state and really representing a football program that is built on discipline, hard work, and toughness."
Reaction to offer: "When I received the offer I was pumped. I’m not one to usually get emotional, but the reaction from my family when I told them made it really special. I have worked extremely hard and God has blessed me with talents that I can use to make a positive impact on this world."
Upcoming camps/visits: "I am going to be camping at Texas A&M 6/9, BYU 6/13, Utah 6/16, Houston 7/29, and Baylor 7/30. I don’t have any visits planned yet."