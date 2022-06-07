Pair of highly touted quarterbacks earn an offer at Texas Tech camp

2024 Hutto QB Will Hammond with OC Zach Kittley

The Texas Tech coaches had tons of recruits come up to Lubbock for the first camp of the Joey McGuire era, which was a rousing success by all accounts. Several prospects left with an offer, including a few quarterbacks. We caught up with two of them - 2025 Rock Hill quarterback Kevin Sperry and 2024 Hutto quarterback Will Hammond - for their thoughts on the day, earning an offer from the Red Raiders and more.

What you need to know... ... Texas Tech was Sperry's fifth offer but first Power 5 offer, joining Austin Peay, North Texas, SMU and UTSA. ... As a freshman Sperry put up 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. Thoughts on the camp: "The camp was ran very well. I received a lot of good quality reps and advice. The camp was very fast paced which I like because that only means more reps." What he got to see of Tech: "I was able to see the football facility and campus."

Tech coaches: "I spoke to Coach Bryant and Coach Kittley, they told me to stay focused and keep working. I believe Coach McGuire is doing great things at Texas Tech. I’m excited to watch them play this upcoming season." Reaction to offer: "When I received the wonderful offer I was very thankful and excited. Can’t thank God and the Texas Tech coaching staff enough." Upcoming camps/visits: "The camps I have coming up soon are Texas A&M on June 8th and OU on June 10th."

What you need to know... ... Texas Tech was Hammond's third offer and first Power 5 offer, joining Incarnate Word and UTSA on his list. ... As a sophomore Hammond threw for 1,704 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 419 rushing yards and another eight scores on the ground. ... He was named All-District 25-6A 2nd Team QB for his efforts. Thoughts on the camp: "The Texas Tech camp was full of energy. I loved the passion that the coaches played with and it was fun to have good talent around me that allowed me to be successful at camp." What he got to see of Tech: "It was a great time to get to see the facilities around campus. I’d love to get back for an unofficial visit soon."

