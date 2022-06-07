 RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech football campers talk about experience in Lubbock (6/6/22)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-07 00:25:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech football campers talk about experience in Lubbock (6/6/22)

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Panhandle ATH Landyn Hack with Texas Tech DL coach Zarnell Fitch
Panhandle ATH Landyn Hack with Texas Tech DL coach Zarnell Fitch

Joey McGuire held his first camp as head coach of Texas Tech football and hundreds of recruits came out to compete to try and earn a scholarship offer.

Several recruits left with an offer, while even more put their names on the map for the future.

We caught up with many of the prospects for their thoughts and more.

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I've only been to one camp and that was TCU last year but I liked this one because the coaches were really helpful and always made sure all questions were answered."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Only the indoor field and locker room."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? What did the coaches like about you to offer?

"I spoke with coach Fitch and the assistant d-line coaches . They liked my hands and my strong first step get off."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I like the Texas Tech football program they have multiple great athletes and have made amazing athletes better."

What was your reaction when you learned about the offer?

"It was my first one and I felt greatly blessed so I immediately called my mother and informed her."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I do have more visits to come i was thinking about Ole Miss."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This has by far been my most upbeat and hardworking camp I’ve been to so far. I loved the facilities and the coaches even more."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"After the camp, I drove around the campus with my family."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? What did the coaches like about you to offer?

"I talked with Coach Bryant mostly, he was stoked to get me up to campus and work with me. The coaches liked my ability to throw the ball and stay composed."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I know that Tech has a very high level team and that means a ton to me. My interest is very high."

What was your reaction when you learned about the offer?

"I was very excited and was glad that I had my parents with me when it happened."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have UT, Baylor, UTSA, UH, SFA, SHSU."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was very good and very organized I liked it a lot. I got to do lots of long and short snaps as well I was very recognized by the coaches."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"We viewed the campus, the training facility, field and stadium with one of the coaches."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with coach (Tyler) Schovanec and we talked about the school, campus and team all in general and how it was a nice place."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech's football program seems like a very strong program and a very strong team. I am interested in playing with them, and may be more interested as time goes on."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I am going to Texas State during the season for another official visit to watch a game and get closer to the coaches at that program."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I liked tech the best because at some camps you only get a couple of reps but here you get as many as you want."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I did see the campus and I tried on jerseys last time I was here."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"None."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"My thoughts abt the program is that they are a strong, fast, get after your team and I would love to play for them."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I’m going to ACU and visiting Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"It was very nice, right here in my home town."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I love the coaches and players there, the campus is cool."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke a lot with the offensive line coaches and they helped me fix my technique a whole lot."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I love the football program there, all about hard work and being the greatest, I’d love to attend the school if they gave me a scholarship."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes I have a couple planned in a couple weeks."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"Got more reps at this camp, coaches were awesome on correcting us and being able to be with some of the players and getting coached from them since they have experience was great."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Only got to see the indoor facility and the indoor track facility."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach Zarnell Finch, great coach we have talked for some time now and just a great guy in general."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Love Texas Tech's football program, interest level is very high."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have two more football camps this summer, West Texas A&M and Angelo State University."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"What separated Texas tech football camp and other camps is it had way more 1-on-1 reps and more 1-on-1 time with not only the coaches but the Texas Tech players as well."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I did go on a mini visit with coach Kittley before camp but we just toured the facilities due to time shortage."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with coach Jones and coach Nance. Coach Jones liked me a lot and thought I was a very good player and wants to keep in touch. Coach Nance was very very impressed with me and even compared to Michael Crabtree."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech has a lot of discipline in their program which I think every program needs and I could definitely see much self in red and black."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"The camps I have left are Texas A&M, Houston, Baylor, Sam Houston."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I like the how organized the camp was, and the amount of reps you got were amazing."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I did see some facilities, but didn’t try a jersey on."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got a offer from a D3 school in West Texas, saying they like how I play. And the coach that invited me wasn’t there today."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Texas Tech’s program is competitive, the competition makes me want to play there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have Hendrix College visit, and I am going to the OU camp, Tulsa University Camp, and OSU camp."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was great and I got a lot for feedback and help than the other camps I’ve been to."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Yes I got to see some of the campus and the indoor track and field facility and the indoor and outdoor practice fields. No, I did not try on any jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach McGuire spoke with all of us told us that we needed to be disciplined and focused on our dream to play at the D1 level and then Coach Hamby was a very good coach and told me what I did wrong and what I could do to fix that."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think that Tech has a pretty good program and Love what Coach McGuire is doing over there. I would love to go to Tech, both of my parents went there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have went to UTPB for their camp and then SMU for the Dallas Showcase."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The Tech camp was way more in depth than any camp I have ever been too. The energy from the current players and coaches is unmatched from anything I have ever seen. I had a great time."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I did not get to get your the campus or try on jerseys but I hope to in the future."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with Coach McGuire and Coach Emmett Jones. They both told me to keep up the good work, and they will stay in touch."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Coach McGuire and my former head Coach Lee Wiginton are good friends and they both run the same program. It was just like being at high school so I fit in really nicely. I could definitely see myself playing there in the future."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I got invited to a University of North Texas football camp on June 11th which I am attending."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This is my first camp I have been to this season."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Yes I went on a campus tour this morning before camp."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I talked to coach C.J (Ah You), coach Fitch and coach DeRuyter. Their message was keep working and they were happy I was here."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I have a high level of interest in the program."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I am going to the University of Arkansas, University of Arizona, and Montana State."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"Directly comparing to it to the most recent camp I attended the TCU camp it was better. The only things that I would personally fix is the hydrating station as it was manned by one person with 300+ kids. I would also lessen the time because of the heat and all the other camps I went to were not nearly as long."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"No we didn’t see any facilities we just worked on the field, and no one was allowed to try on jerseys or any of that."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with mostly defense coaches (DC, DB coach, and WR coach) Their messages was really just to try as hard as I could at my personal school."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think very highly of their program as just working out there you can feel and sense the energy. I would love to play there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes I have 4 more camps I’m attending this summer Texas A&M, UT, Baylor and Rice."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This was my 1st camp but I thought it was great, I loved the energy that the coaches delivered to us athletes."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"No sir I only got to see what we practiced on and did not try on any jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Zarnell Fitch was the main coach that I talked to and his message was to keep grinding and I did good."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I never knew much about Tech's football program but after today I fell in love, my interest level is probably a 7/10 to play there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have an ACU football camp coming up and I plan on signing up for the WT football camp."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"It was an amazing camp, the evaluation part let’s you see how you compare to other players."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see Jones stadium and look onto the field. Also the practice field and indoor track facility."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I talked to Kenny Perry and he said he loved my film and the way I play and I’m hoping I can interest them more as my years go on."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech’s football program seems legit and I like their style of play and hard work. I would be more than happy to play for them at the college level."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I don’t have any set camps in the future but I’m still looking and planning to go to a few more this summer."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was phenomenal as the coaching staff was very friendly and focused on getting each player reps for their position."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I saw the indoor and outdoor football and track training facilities. I saw a glimpse of the weight room and I was blown away by the amount of racks there are."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"The coaches focused on individual feedback and they helped me by telling me about ankle mobility and the importance of hip mobility."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I believe that the Texas Tech football program is extremely organized and really care about their players health and performance. I want to play at tech most definitely as I love the football and the academics."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have several other camps I’m going to for neighboring college; however, I’m planning to return to Tech for another football camp."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"Texas Tech's Camp was very smoothly ran and had plenty of coaches and players helping teach technique."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the stadium, the indoor field, the outdoor practice fields, and the weight room."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I talked to Coach Ah You because he recruits my area and I also was coached a lot by Coach Yates."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech has a great program and I’d absolutely love to play football there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes, I will be going to a handful more of Big 12 schools and some other division 1 schools."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"What stood out in the camp was that they were really there to help and better us."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the indoor facility and I thought it was really nice as an overall campus."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with coach McGuire and coach Cochran and some others but those were the main ones they said that they liked my frame and that I performed well and they would like to talk to me."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I really like their football program as a whole, I also really like that their offense is tight end heavy."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Just this week I have to go to McNeese State on Wednesday and then on Saturday I have to go to OU."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I loved the amount of reps we would get during drills. Other camps can tend to give less reps so this was definitely a breath of fresh air."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I didn’t get to visit or tour yet but I’m sure I’ll be back for a visit. We practiced in the indoor facility and the practice fields."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? What did the coaches like about you to offer?

"I spoke with coach Kittley , coach Bryant and coach McGuire mainly. Their message to me was basically just to keep working and keep getting better."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I love what coach McGuire is doing with the program and it’s definitely trending in the right direction. My grandparents, my mom, uncles and aunts, basically the majority of my family went to Tech, so I am extremely interested, we have lots of ties."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"I was overjoyed. My mom and grandparents were with me when I got the news (they’re alumni) it was really just a dream come true."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I’m going to Pittsburgh this weekend for a camp and visit. I’ll also be at Houston, Baylor and Texas this month."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was great everybody got a lot of reps. This was actually my first camp of the summer. The coaches offered a lot of tips."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"The campus is beautiful from the campus to the track to the football field. I didn’t get to try on jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? What did the coaches like about you to offer?

"I spoke with coach Nance, coach Jones, coach McGuire they’re all really good coaches and they were nice to talk to."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I really like how Tech played last year I watched them a lot. It's very high on my list to play at."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"To be honest I was calm but you know on the inside I was super happy to receive my first offer especially from Texas Tech."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Texas Tech was actually the first camp I’ve ever been too and I don’t know the camps I could go to since I have summer track."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I love the camp and it was amazing because you got so much reps and i got to go in the stadium and indoor facility’s and practice field."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"We didn’t get to try on any jerseys but I will be back in the fall and hopefully I will then."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with a lot of coaches but mainly coach Cochran (TE coach) and he was a wonderful coach and very nice and gave me a lot of feedback and he overall is a very good coach."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I love Tech and as of right now it is a school I’ll consider going to."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I’ll be going up north to Ohio State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and other schools up there."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This is my first camp this year but it was very fun and I learned so much from the coaches and it was just a great experience."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I only saw the inside/outside turf field but I saw a glance of the weight room."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I talked to the DE/OLB coach and they taught me new things and showed me how it was going to be like in the higher grades."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"The Texas Tech program is very top tier and I would love to play there some day."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have camps with Tarleton, TCU, and Sam Houston."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"It was a great camp. Everyone was really nice to me and my family, especially the people living around campus."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I took a tour of the facilities and was able to see the team workout and walk through the stadium."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with Coach Schovanec and Coach Perry. They gave me advice on my form and were very helpful."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"The football program is amazing and I’m very interested in playing at Tech."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes, I’m going to three other colleges in the next few weeks."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"It was actually my first camp so far this summer, but it was a good experience to snap for the coaches."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I saw some facilities, saw the weight room, saw the stadium and some meeting rooms."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I mostly only spoke with coach Schov and he was happy about my snap speed and athleticism."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Tech has some great things going on and are for sure on the come up and will be a force in the Big 12. I'm very interested and look forward to seeing how things escalate."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes I attend the NAU mega camp on the 12th, and I'll also be back at Oregon on the 17th for a workout."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was probably the best I’ve been to out of all the colleges. I liked how hands on the coach’s were they all taught me something new that I will be using next season."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I only got to check out the facilities during the camp."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with the defensive back coaches coach Yates, coach Conry and the head coach. Their message to me was to keep working and getting better."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I love Tech's football program I’ve been a fan forever the head coach is really turning the program around I would love to play at Tech in the future."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes, I have future camps coming up at Texas, Baylor and possibly Oklahoma St and some smaller schools. I also already attended the TCU/DFW showcase."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"It was longer than other camps, I liked the amount of reps I got."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Didn’t see much of the campus and didn’t try on jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got feedback from the DB coach and some of the players coach McGuire met up with me after the camp and told me to send in my film."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I would play there and I have a great interest because my parents met there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes quite a few."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was very different the energy was high and there was really good drills and coaches that pushed us I really just liked the energy. 9.5/10 camp I loved it."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"The facility was really good I didn’t get to see all of it but from what I saw I really liked it and the area."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got to talk to coach Zarnell Fitch and the defensive coordinator they was just telling me how I could get better and talking about the camp in general."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I always wanted to go to Tech it is in my top 3 schools and I think they have a amazing program and I will give it a 8.7/10 that I will play there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have no visits but I have 6 more camps this summer in my schedule."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was one of the better camps I have been to. I liked that we were getting coached almost every rep, and we were getting lots of reps."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see inside the track indoor."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke with Coach Perry, Kittley, Bryant, and Jones. They were glad to have me at camp, and told me to keep working hard."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Tech has a very good football program and would love to play there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was very organized and right on time with everything and I like this camp especially because I got a lot of reps and 1 on 1 with the coaches and student athletes."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the stadium and practice field and the track but nothing else."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got to speak to coach Hamby and coach Jones and they told me to follow them on twitter and send them my information to them."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech has a really good and successful football program. And I am really interested to play/go there not only for football but also for law enforcement/criminal justice."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes I do have some camps like UTSA, UIW, Houston Baptist, Sam Houston, Texas State, and Tarleton State."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I loved the camp. It was different than other camps I’ve gone to such as Houston in ways such as the intensity and the quality of the reps were way better."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to go on a tour of the campus. But no tour of the facilities and no jersey try on. Would like to though."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Spoke with a few coaches. The QB coaches and coach Blanchard. They told me they would be in touch."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Love Tech’s program. It is one of my top interests."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp opposed to others was a camp to really get better at. The way the camp worked allowed for more reps from every position and I really liked that aspect of camp!"

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I only got to see the facilities where the camp was being held and did not get to try on any jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke to Coach McGuire, along with Coach Kittley. Their message was that they thought I had a good camp, and to keep working back at my school and just work on little details."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech has a very good program and is in the process of building something special! All the coaches and players have the same goal and that is to be the best, which I think is very important. My interest level in Tech is very high! It would be a program I would absolutely love to play at!"

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have already attended an SFA camp, and plan to go to Abilene Christian along with West Texas A&M."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I really enjoyed tech more than most camps, I felt like it was well ran. I also enjoyed how the players were there helping us as long as every coach giving us tips on how to improve."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Loved to see the indoor, haven’t been able to put on a jersey yet."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach Kittley and coach Jones, both gave really good advice and seemed smart."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech's program is rising, right now any kid in the nation would want to play for Tech. My level of playing at Tech would probably be a 1-5 a 5. I’ve always dreamed of Tech, since I was a kid."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"OU on the 11th."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp took a lot of time to do drill to make us better and it was really fast and we were usually always moving and they got straight to business which I love."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I was able to tour the facilities before I got in line so I could see what all they had to offer here but did not try on jersey or explore the campus."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I spoke to Coach McGuire and introduced myself to him so he can know who I am and I also spoke to Coach Kittley because he is the recruiter here in the 806 area so I wanted him to know who I am and he told me that it’s a lot of work to go D1 but I can see the potential in you and your work ethic."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"My thoughts on Texas Tech's Football program is they are really hard working there and push you to be the best you can and they want to hold you to the highest point they can and they have amazing facilities. I have a very high interest level to play for Tech because of the things I just said."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I am going back to the Texas Tech camp on Saturday, June 11th, I have my school camps at Trinity Christian School and the Ryzer Football Combine on the June 21st."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was really ran good they had everything set up nice. It was just a good atmosphere and lot of competing."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"No we really just stayed in the indoor facility."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach Joey McGuire had a great message at the beginning and end of the camp talking about how you have to be dedicated to it and it was really well spoken."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think they have a great program and I grew up loving Tech because my mom was a alumni."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I don’t have any planned yet but will find some more to go this summer."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"This camp was longer in duration (5 hours). It had a lot of skills development with position specific coaching and training along with current players being out there to give pointers and encouragement. I loved learning from the coaches and getting a feel for actually being a player at Tech."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I only saw the practice facilities where the camp was. No jersey try on."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I worked with Coach Bookbinder, Coach Fitch and Coach Martin. They gave me a lot of positive feedback on skills so can use this coming season."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech’s program is solid. Lots of energy and excitement. Coach McGuire talked to us about what it really takes to play at the college level. Level of commitment and love for the game. I’m VERY interested at playing at Tech."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I attended TCU yesterday and will attend University of Redlands (CA) next week."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"Best of 5 so far. I liked that I got more reps. It was much longer than the others (and hotter!), but worth it."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Unfortunately, no."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach Pittman, Coach Nance and Coach Ah-You."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Love the program, loved everything the coaches said about working hard, loved the environment and would LOVE to be a Raider! Interest is an 11 out of 10."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes, TCU, SMU, Baylor, Liberty, TX State, SFA, U of Houston."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I would have to say this was definitely one of my favorite camps because I got way more reps and I learned new guarding techniques."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I saw the indoor and outdoor fields, and I only saw some of the campus as I walked to and from each field and I didn’t try on any jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"The coaches told me that I had a great day and that they liked me, and they said they’ll stay in touch."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I really like Texas Tech's football program they seem like a family and they get after it. I also have a cousin who plays for them so I am very interested in their football team."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yes so far I plan to go to Rice University on the 18th and then Montana State on the 24th."

How was the camp?

"It was great!! I really got a lot of good quality reps today at both guard spots."

How was it spending time with coach Blanchard and coach Hamby again? Continuing to build that relationship?

"I got to come to a couple of Tech’s spring practices and Hamby came to one of my spring practices and every time we get to chat, we learn more about each other. Today was the first day Hamby got to work with me on my technique. It will definitely help me get better throughout the year. Coach Blanchard is a really good dude and I love getting to hang out with him."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I thought that the camp was pretty different than any other ones that I’ve been to because of the amount of reps that we got and I liked how fast paced the camp was."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I wasn’t able to see a lot of the campus as we just traveled in from the OSU camp the day of."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I talked to coach Kittley and coach Bryant after the camp and they both just told me that I had a really good day slinging it."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I really love what Tech is building as a program and it’s been really impressive to watch on their ESPN+ series. I love coach McGuire’s energy and the whole staff. Would definitely be a dream come true to someday play at Tech."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have a couple more camps and visits coming up later this month and in July with NAU, UNM, Incarnate Word, and Arkansas State."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was great and fun it was a little bit longer than the other ones I’ve been to. I liked how I got to be coached up by the actual players."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see the campus and try on the jerseys in the spring during their practice."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got to talk to the whole staff and they all told me basically the same stuff just to keep working and that I am on their recruiting board."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think it is a great program and football team and I feel like they will do a lot of great stuff this up coming season. I would love to play for Tech and my family would be able to make a lot of games with it being close to home."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I will be going to OU, Texas, Tulsa, SFA, ACU, and New Mexico State."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I really liked this camp it was a lot more organized compared to the other ones I’ve been to, and I got a lot of time learning run and pass techniques from coach Fitch."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I got to see a little bit with my mom, but not very much."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"I got to officially meet Coach Blanchard since he was the one who invited me. But I talked to Coach Fitch mostly since he was working with the interior D-line."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I really like the program and I like coach Fitch’s coaching style. I like that he’s very passionate and knowledgeable of the game, he the type of coach that could make the best possible player I could be and help me elevate my game to the next level."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I have two more camps coming up Baylor and Texas A&M-Commerce."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"I was able to get multiple reps and at a certain point I even had a private workout."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Didn’t get time to see around campus, had to get back on the road to make it home at a decent time."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you? What did the coaches like about you to offer?

"I spoke wit Coach Fitch and Coach Bookbinder they just told me they love the way I play the game and to continue to be coachable."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I think Texas Tech is a good program they have to ability to develop players."

What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?

"When I learned about the offer I was extremely happy."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I may be camping at Baylor soon."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"The camp was longer than any camp I’ve been to, but it seemed more detailed and organized."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Yes I got to tour the campus and facilities and take photos in jerseys."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"Coach Fitch, coach Lockhart, and the defensive coordinator and they just were glad to meet me and and excited to see me in action."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"I love their program and the things they have set up for the athletes to be successful on and off the field, and my interest is high for potentially playing for them in the future."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"Yeah TCU, Louisville, Oklahoma, Georgia, Memphis, Colorado."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"Considering this was only my second camp ever there's not really too much comparison to make but I do really like the practice fields it gives off a hard work vibe as soon as you step foot on the field."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"I was not able to get a tour of the campus nor try on jerseys but that sure would be a pleasure to do."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"A stand out encounterment I had with a coach would have to go to Coach Kenny Perry the way he broke down the route and which way would help me best win my rep really shows me the RBs are taken real good care of."

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Tech is a dream school for most, including myself and it would be an absolute blessing to play at the next level there."

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"I will be at UA Camp June 16."

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? What did you like about it?

"More face to face work and well taught/explained."

Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?

"Very nice campus, but really a working day."

What coaches did you speak with and what was their message to you?

"My position coaches and players! Y’all be great and keep working!"

What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?

"Awesome program! Hands down!"

Do you have any other schools visits or camps coming up?

"A few!"

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}