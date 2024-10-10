Opponent snapshots for remainder of Texas Tech’s schedule

(Photo by Chase Seabolt)

The bye week blues are nearly over as college football proceeds closer to another Saturday jam-packed with action. While Texas Tech may be on an open slate, this gives an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the Red Raiders’ remaining opponents.

Baylor - Oct. 19

The Bears are reeling after losing three-straight, which started with a heartbreaker in Boulder against Colorado. The mood around the program has taken a severe hit, especially after another close loss to BYU the week after and getting stomped out in the second half against Iowa State in Ames. Many believe Dave Aranda and co. are fighting for their jobs, and a win against Tech would help their cause tremendously. Offense stats: 28 points/game (14th Big 12), 135 rushing yards/game (13th in Big 12), and 228.5 passing yards per game (10th in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 24 points per game (10th in Big 12), 161.5 rushing yards/game (14th in Big 12), 177 passing yards/game (6th in Big 12). Key Players: QB Sawyer Robertson and LB Keaton Thomas Robertson, a Lubbock Coronado grad, will return home and he has been the starting quarterback since Toledo transfer Dequan Finn went down with injury. Robertson has thrown nine touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Thomas is the team’s leading tackler with 52 total, and he is the leader in snaps this season. Thomas has also added three TFLs, one sack and an interception.

TCU - Oct. 26

The Horned Frogs are in the midst of their own bye week coming off a disappointing loss to a weak Houston side. A win against Kansas two weeks ago has not been enough to mask a gashing against SMU and the 21-point collapse against UCF in Fort Worth. Once again, the purple Horned Frogs and their administration will do all they can to keep the Red Raiders out of Amon G. Carter Stadium, a true disservice to the alma mater of its namesake. Offense stats: 35.3 points/game (2nd in Big 12), 95.2 rushing yards/game (14th in Big 12), 342.8 passing yards/game (1st in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 30.8 points/game (15th in Big 12), 180.2 rushing yards/game, 155.5 passing yards/game (2nd in Big 12) Key Players: WR Jack Bech and LB Namdi Obiazor When QB Josh Hoover isn’t throwing it to the other team, the ball has been mostly going the way of LSU transfer Jack Bech. The senior has 39 receptions– good enough for third in the league and one spot behind Josh Kelly– with a team-leading seven touchdowns. Obiazor has been a stout force again at linebacker and is third on the team in tackles with 38. Obiazor’s six TFLs have him in the top 10 in the Big 12 in that regard, while his 2.5 sacks is tied for the lead on the team.

Iowa State - Nov. 2

There is a legitimate chance the Cyclones welcome Tech with a perfect 7-0 record with games against West Virginia and UCF on tap. ISU will also benefit from a bye week heading into its matchup with the Red Raiders. The Cyclones have been rolling, boosted by a week two victory in the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa. They haven’t looked back since, suffocating teams and leaving nothing behind in the wake. This is likely the toughest game remaining on Texas Tech’s schedule, considering both how strong ISU is and the game taking place in Ames. Offense stats: 31.2 points/game (9th in Big 12), 95.2 rushing yards/game (14th in Big 12), 244 passing yards/game (8th in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 10 points/game (1st in Big 12), 138 rushing yards/game (8th in Big 12), 133.6 passing yards/game (1st in Big 12). NOTE: Eight interceptions leads conference, tied only with Texas Tech Key Players: QB Rocco Becht and S Malik Verdon The redshirt sophomore QB has not been insanely good by any metrics, but he has been good enough to make this offense worthwhile. Becht is looking to maintain the form that won him Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year a season ago, and his efficient play this season has already earned him nine touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Verdon has been everywhere for this electric ISU defense. He is second on the team in tackles with 32, while also adding 2.5 TFLs, an interception, two PBUs, a QB hit, and a forced fumble.

Colorado - Nov. 9

The Buffaloes have found their groove after hitting a major pothole against Nebraska, rattling off three wins-in-a-row after losing to the Cornhuskers. The biggest was their most recent, a thrashing of UCF in Orlando, a game many saw as being one the Knights would dominate. With two of the best players in the entire country and an explosive set of playmakers, CU will be a problem when it comes to Lubbock. Offense stats: 31 points/game (10th in Big 12), 80.6 rushing yards/game (16th in Big 12), 326 passing yards/game (2nd in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 23 points/game (7th in Big 12), 156 rushing yards/game (11th in Big 12), 223.6 passing yards/game (10th in Big 12) Key Players: QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter Hard to talk about Colorado without talking about this tandem that has carried the load for this squad. Sanders has thrown for 1,630 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, maintaining a PFF passing grade of 90.6. Travis Hunter is a fitting athlete on the outside for the caliber of QB that Sanders is, and he has done even more than that. By now, unless hiding under a rock, the names of these two should be well ingrained in the minds of college football faithful everywhere. Hunter’s 652 snaps through five games is absurd and Joel Klatt recently named him as his favorite to win the Heisman.

Oklahoma State - Nov. 23

What the heck is going on in Stillwater? Three-straight losses are putting Mike Gundy’s team through the wringer and the Cowboys are looking to use the bye week to rejuvenate their form. The offense with Alan Bowman at the helm has been inconsistent, Ollie Gordon is a shell of what he was last season and the defense parts open like the red sea. Offense stats: 30.2 points/game (11th in Big 12), 91.2 rushing yards/game (15th in Big 12), 299 passing yards/game (4th in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 27.2 points/game (14th in Big 12), 235 rushing yards/game (16th in Big 12), 258.5 passing yards/game (15th in Big 12) Key Players: WR De’Zhaun Stribling & S Trey Rucker Stribling was recently added to the Biletnikoff Watch List and has been a fine piece to the offense with 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Stribling has put up these numbers alongside another Oklahoma State-lifer, Brennan Presley, who feels like has been around for an eternity. Rucker has been one of the bright spots in the porous defense, as he leads the Big 12 in tackles, already having amassed 69. Rucker has been a menace, lining up all over the place from in the box, at free safety, and even some in the slot.

West Virginia - Nov. 30

A big-time win over OSU in Stillwater has given way to another pivotal showdown for the Mountaineers this week against Iowa State. Losses to Pitt and Penn State sting on the Mountaineers’ schedule from a morale standpoint. After being the shock team of the conference a year ago, Neal Brown is looking to keep his squad in the fight, and there’s no telling what this WVU team might be when it rolls into Lubbock the final week of the season. Offense stats: 33 points/game (6th in Big 12), 223 rushing yards/game (3rd in Big 12), 216.6 passing yards/game (11th in Big 12) Defense stats: Allowing 25.6 points/game (12th in Big 12), 130.2 rushing yards/game (6th in Big 12), 243.4 passing yards/game (11th in Big 12) Key Players: RB CJ Donaldson/RB Jaheim White & EDGE TJ Jackson Donaldson is being grouped with White, as both have been running rampant this season. Donaldson has piled up 361 yards, with White not too far behind at 352 and they have been the catalysts behind one of the more potent rushing attacks in the league. TJ Jackson has been terrorizing offensive lines all season. His 8.5 TFLs lead the Big 12 while his 3.5 sacks have placed him in the top five. A consistent piece off the edge, Jackson has an overall PFF grade of 85, with a pass rush grade of 90.6.

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************