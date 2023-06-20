Cheta Ofili was in Lubbock for Texas Tech’s Junior Day in March. When we spoke to him then, he had said the Red Raiders were a program at the top of his list. A little over a month later, the Texas Top 100 recruit committed to the Red Raiders on April 12. This weekend, he returned, and was one of 15 recruits who were in town for an official visit.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his official visit and his commitment.

What you need to know...

... He committed to the Red Raiders in April, choosing them over offers that included Arizona State, California, Mississippi, Purdue, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt, among others.

... He was named to the District 9-6A Second team as a junior.

... He also runs track for the Mustangs. He competed in the shot put and discus this season while running the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4X200 relay in 2022, per athletic.net.

Texas Tech official visit highlights: "It was great. We walked into our room and saw that it was beautifully decorated with Texas Tech gear. We had our host, which was terrific. We went to Coach McGuire’s house, and we played basketball, which was highly competitive. We were playing against the freshman, and it was great. Everything this weekend went smoothly, and it was enjoyable."

Official visit vs. Junior Day visit: "It wasn’t really that different other than being able to talk to the coaches more. We also went over some things that we didn’t go over the last time I was there in March for junior Day. But they treated me with the same love and everything else as they did then."

Connection with the Tech coaches: "My connection with the staff is extremely incredible!! I was talking to Coach (Cole) Maxwell, my coach host, who drove me and showed me around the place. I also got the chance to talk to Coach (C.J.) Ah-You as well and Coach (Joey) McGuire. Coach McGuire is a great person. He is awesome! He treats us like family and treats us all like his own."