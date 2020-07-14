RedRaiderSports - Notes and quotes from #CampBullitt: Defense

Yesterday, we recapped some of the standouts of #CampBullitt on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we look at the defenders in attendance, including a 2022 prospect from Lubbock who won best defensive lineman and a top 2021 Texas Tech linebacker target. Here we my defensive standouts from the camp...

Defensive Line

The defensive line was coached by former Texas Tech and current Saskatchewan Roughrider pass rusher Pete Robertson. Robertson, of course, is remembered in Lubbock for his 13 sack junior season which led the Big 12. The defensive line had multiple standouts and guys that flashed their abilities, such as... - 2022 DE Chika Ugoh, Frisco Liberty - 2022 DE Kyler Jordan, Lubbock Cooper (named best defensive lineman) - 2023 DE Markis Deal, Naaman Forest - 2021 DE Nick Ravalico, Keller - 2021 DT Tommy Dunn Jr, Naaman Forest - 2021 DE Trae Martin, Rockwall-Heath Ugoh is lean and raw, but very quick and showed a good ability to rush from the edge. He has yet to pick up any offers but took a visit to UNT last season. Jordan made the five hour drive from the 806 and was rewarded for his efforts on the field with defensive line MVP as chosen by the coaches. Jordan lined up inside, outside, it didn't matter because nobody was blocking him. The District 3-5A defensive MVP picked up his first offer this spring - from Illinois State - and will surely pick up more attention moving forward. I caught up with Jordan for an interview which will be posted in a separate article. Deal was another guy who was highly impressive. Listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals, Deal played exclusively on the defensive line at Camp Bullitt and that is where he projects best in my opinion. Deal checked in at 6-foot-3, 267 pounds and routinely beat the man opposing him with power and technique. He holds an early offer from Syracuse and will be one of the best in his class. Ravalico flourished during the Combine portion with 35 bench reps of 185 pounds. Following the camp he picked up his second D1 offer, this time from Bucknell. He also holds an offer from UMass. Dunn Jr. might not have won best defensive lineman at the camp, but for my money he was the most unblockable. Playing mostly on the interior Dunn Jr. checked in at 6-foot-3, 287 and was simply too powerful for the offensive line. He is also being recruited to play tight end by some schools and currently holds offers from Air Force, Columbia, Kansas, Navy, Rice and UTSA. Martin checked in at 6-foot-2 and a half, 234 pounds. He was selected by the coaches in the top three among the defensive line at the camp. Martin holds a Division 2 offer from Northwestern Oklahoma State.

2021 Naaman Forest DT Tommy Dunn Jr (@TDunnJ85) has dominated 1-on-1’s today. Holds offers from Kansas, Air Force, Navy, Rice, UTSA and Columbia @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/ZDrvpDU1jI — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

I also caught up with Deal and Jordan before the Combine portion on Saturday. Deal talks goals at the camp, recruitment and more, while Jordan's interview will appear in a separate article later this week.

Camp goals: "Just trying to do the best I can, hopefully post some good times and just play well." Mentality with college coaches watching: "I just do what I do. Hopefully I do good, just need to stay focused." Recruitment: Deal recently picked up his first offer from Syracuse and says things are going well in his recruitment. "It's going good, it was exciting to pick up the offer. I haven't really heard from too many other schools yet though." Staying in Texas for college: "I'm not sure, I'll just go wherever I think I belong." Goals for upcoming season: "I'm just looking forward to next season, do good, hopefully start on varsity. Just show off." Staying busy during quarantine: "I've been working out here at the Bullitt Facility, also working out with my dad and my brother (Devean Deal) all the time, just trying to keep in shape."



2023 Naaman Forest DE Markis Deal (@MarkisDeal11) making it look easy today at #CampBullitt @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/TesIw5TkQC — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020

Linebackers

The linebackers were coached by two current NFL players in the Chiefs' Damien Wilson and the Dolphins' Sam Eguavoen. Eguavoen, of course, was another former Red Raider in attendance. I didn't get to watch too much of the linebackers but here were a few who caught my eye... - 2021 LB Elijah Nunez, Midland Lee (Former Tech DE Talor Nunez' little brother) - 2021 LB Grady Brewer, Rockwall-Heath - 2022 LB Justice Rider, Rockwall-Heath - 2022 LB Daniel Ajayi, Frisco Liberty (won best linebacker) Nunez showed some good skills out in space and an ability to run with running backs in the open field. Brewer timed really well at the Combine and was solid all around. Rider checked in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and is raw but has the size and speed to turn into a player. Ajayi won best linebacker for his overall play. He rarely lost a rep and was an easy choice among the coaches for the top performer of the day.

Defensive Backs

The defensive backs were coached by former Colts safety Melvin Bullitt and former SMU defensive back Jordan Wyatt among others. This was a deep group with a lot of names, but many were 2022's or younger and had some struggles in pass coverage against a superior group of receivers and quarterbacks. Here were the standouts... - 2021 LB/S Donovan Stephens, Del City, Okla. (top Tech target) - 2022 DB Bryson Elbert, Rockwall-Heath - 2022 DB Luke Paley, McKinney North - 2022 DB Robert Fitzgerald, Dallas Jesuit (named best defensive back and defensive MVP) - 2023 DB Ta'Shawn James, Carl Albert, Okla. Stephens is Tech's top linebacker target for the 2021 class but he wanted to show his coverage skills and worked with the defensive backs in this camp. Stephens definitely looks the part of a Big 12 player and showed he could excel against receivers one-on-one too. I caught up with Stephens for an interview and will have that in a separate article. Elbert checks in at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and was solid all-around. He also broke up the only pass all day (that I saw) to 2022 Rivals100 receiver Evan Stewart. Paley is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and competed all day. He also showed good hands while running through drills. He's taken visits to Indiana and Arkansas but has yet to pick up his first offer. Fitzgerald was kind of an unknown coming into the camp but surprised many with his play. The Dallas Jesuit product is listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds and stuck to receivers like glue all day. He's physical and was able to jam and knock receivers off their routes. Fitzgerald is still looking for his first offer.

James, just a rising sophomore, came down from Midwest City, Oklahoma and competed well against older competition. He has good speed and showed solid football technique. He's a name to watch for the future.

2022 DB Bryson Elbert (@BrysonElbert23) vs 2022 #Rivals100 WR Evan Stewart (@0fficial_evan). One of the only passes all day Stewart didn’t catch, great recovery by Elbert #CampBullitt pic.twitter.com/Ey53OyeljE — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020