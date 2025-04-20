Nolan Groves is all in with Grant McCasland, Red Raiders

Texas Tech added another piece to its 2025/26 roster on Saturday evening with the commitment of Long Lake (MN) Orono guard Nolan Groves.

Groves was the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

Groves, a long time Yale pledge who decided to open things up on April 12th, picked up offers and interest from several schools right away, most notably Texas Tech, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa among others.

"Yeah, you know, it's been crazy. Almost the moment I announced that I was decommitting from Yale my phone started buzzing like crazy, and I really haven't gotten a break this entire week. But yeah, I got down to Lubbock on my official visit, and I just instantly could tell there was a special connection with not only coach (Grant) McCasland, but also the entire coaching staff.

He had me to his house for dinner. He had my entire family actually over to his house for dinner. So yeah, I just felt the genuine connection there. I see coach McCasland's vision in me coming in as a freshman. I'm just really, really excited about it."

Texas Tech's connection with Groves initially came via his agent, Teddy Archer of TAA. Archer also represents Christian Anderson as well as former Red Raiders Eemeli Yalaho and Federiko Federiko, so the ties between Archer and the Red Raiders go back.

From there the Texas Tech staff took over and was able to show Groves what they had planned for him in the future.

"So I'm represented by Teddy Archer, who's my agent, and he's really tied in with entire Tech coaching staff. So that's kind of how I got tied in with them. And then the first coach to reach out was coach AC (Achoki Moikobu), one of the assistants. And then after that I think it was coach (Jeff) Linder, and then I FaceTime'd coach Grant McCasland earlier last week. But then once I got down there on the visit I was with the entire coaching staff the whole time, and again, like I mentioned earlier, we went to Grant McCasland's house for dinner, and it was fantastic."