New Offers This Week

We review Texas Tech's recent history at the NBA Draft with a look at who could be the next Red Raider drafted
Texas Tech baseball announces new pitching coach Steve Foster
Jarrett breaks down why this mystery Red Raider could lead the team in receiving yards.
Five-star LaDamion Guyton talks Texas Tech visit, interest in Red Raiders
No. 25 player in the portal is headed to Texas Tech
