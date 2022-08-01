Must-watch football games pres. by Open Door FA



We're back with our series ranking the top must-watch games on the Red Raiders' 2022 football schedule. Last week, we focused on games 1-3, and this week we will preview games 4-6 on the "watchablility" scale. To recap: 1) September 24th vs. Texas 2) September 17th @ NC State 3) November 5th @ TCU

You can read our ranking of 1-3 here... Here we go:



4) November 26th vs. Oklahoma

Texas Tech took an absolute beating in Norman last season, 52-21. The Red Raiders have not beaten Oklahoma since 2011. In spite of these daunting circumstances, home games in Lubbock against the Sooners are always fun (especially night games).

Oklahoma will be good again this year, but it will be interesting to see just how good with the upheaval of their football program this past offseason.

This matchup becomes juicier when you consider head coach McGuire's comments that the recently announced $200 million renovations will begin immediately after the Red Raiders beat OU.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2V5IE1jR3VpcmUgb24gdGhlIHJlbm92YXRpb25zIHRvIEpvbmVz IEFUJmFtcDtUIFN0YWRpdW06IOKAnFdl4oCZcmUgZ29ubmEgYmVhdCBPVSBh bmQgdGhlbiB3ZeKAmXJlIGdvbm5hIGtub2NrIGRvd24gdGhlIGVuZCB6b25l LuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3Jl Y2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNr RW08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JlZyBUZXBwZXIgKEBUZXBwZXIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVwcGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTQ4ODQz NjM0MjE2MzkwNjU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTgsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==



Expect a sold-out crowd and a rowdy student section for the November matchup: two fantastic ingredients for a must-watch game.







5) September 10th vs. Houston

Everyone remembers the dramatic, come-from-behind 38-21 win over Houston last season. The Red Raiders play Houston early again in 2022, this time in week two. The first test of the season for Tech. This game will set the tone for other matchups down the line and figures to be a great measuring stick to see how the team has gelled and to allocate future expectations. Houston will be good again, and I think that the Red Raiders' recent success against the Cougars paired with a great (but extremely hot) home atmosphere makes it a top-5 must-watch game of the season.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgJiMzOTtib3V0IHRoZW0gUmVkIFJhaWRlcnPigYk8YnI+PGJy PvCfjqUgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCB2cyBIb3VzdG9uIENpbmVtYXRpYyBSZWNhcDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzI0NGdjVEo1VmIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8yNDRnY1RKNVZiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNDY1NTMyMjQwMDk2NDYxMT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

6) October 29th vs. Baylor