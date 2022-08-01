Must-watch football games pres. by Open Door FA
We're back with our series ranking the top must-watch games on the Red Raiders' 2022 football schedule.
Last week, we focused on games 1-3, and this week we will preview games 4-6 on the "watchablility" scale.
To recap:
1) September 24th vs. Texas
2) September 17th @ NC State
3) November 5th @ TCU
Here we go:
4) November 26th vs. Oklahoma
Texas Tech took an absolute beating in Norman last season, 52-21. The Red Raiders have not beaten Oklahoma since 2011. In spite of these daunting circumstances, home games in Lubbock against the Sooners are always fun (especially night games).
Oklahoma will be good again this year, but it will be interesting to see just how good with the upheaval of their football program this past offseason.
This matchup becomes juicier when you consider head coach McGuire's comments that the recently announced $200 million renovations will begin immediately after the Red Raiders beat OU.
Expect a sold-out crowd and a rowdy student section for the November matchup: two fantastic ingredients for a must-watch game.
5) September 10th vs. Houston
Everyone remembers the dramatic, come-from-behind 38-21 win over Houston last season. The Red Raiders play Houston early again in 2022, this time in week two.
The first test of the season for Tech. This game will set the tone for other matchups down the line and figures to be a great measuring stick to see how the team has gelled and to allocate future expectations.
Houston will be good again, and I think that the Red Raiders' recent success against the Cougars paired with a great (but extremely hot) home atmosphere makes it a top-5 must-watch game of the season.
6) October 29th vs. Baylor
The reigning Big 12 champions and Sugar Bowl champions travel to Lubbock in October. The Bears beat Texas Tech 27-24 in Waco last season.
Joey McGuire faces his former team for the first time, which probably gives the Red Raiders somewhat of an advantage in knowing what to expect from Dave Aranda and the Bears.
Another home game for Texas Tech makes for an exciting matchup at the Jones. Baylor did lose some key players, including Gerry Bohanon, but will definitely be in the hunt for the Big 12 title again this year.