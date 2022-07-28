Must-watch football games pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers. https://www.allhandscocktails.com/

Today, we start our mini-series previewing the top must-watch games of the 2022 football season. Kickoff at the Jones is getting closer (37 days), and the anticipation is growing rapidly for Joey McGuire's head coaching debut.

Without further ado, here are the top-three must-watch games of the upcoming year...



1) September 24th vs. Texas

Probably a pretty obvious choice for No.1, Texas Tech took a beating last season in Austin, 70-35. The Red Raiders will no doubt be looking for revenge and will be playing in Lubbock in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd.

The Texas Tech-Texas rivalry has ramped up lately, and this game is one that I think will be close from start to finish. There are just so many juicy storylines here: Quinn Ewers returns to Lubbock after choosing between Tech and Texas this past offseason, Texas looks to come out strong after a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2021, and much more. This matchup is always fun to watch.



2) September 17th @ NC State

NC State is a high-level team and is coming off of an outstanding 9-3 season in 2021 in which they carried one of the top offenses and defenses in the country. Texas Tech travels to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the Wolfpack as part of the non-conference schedule just three weeks into the season. Away games in front of a hostile crowd are always entertaining to watch, and it will be particularly interesting to see how the Red Raiders respond in their first road game of the year. NC State certainly has ACC Championship aspirations and it will be a great matchup from start to finish.





3) November 5th @ TCU

This is a game I definitely wouldn't have included a couple of weeks ago in the top three of this list, but a recent situation involving a particular TCU assistant coach, athletic director, and cacti has catapulted this game near the top.

In case you missed everything or don't have social media, you can read about it here.

Red Raider fans always show up well in Fort Worth, and I think this year, especially after the cacti revolution, will be no different. Even TCU is worried that they're going to be taken over, as they've restricted Texas Tech fans from buying tickets to the game.





