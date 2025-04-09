Miller and Carter excited about tight end room this year

Terrance Carter Jr. (Photo by Pat Cockrell)

With the departure of Jalin Conyers and Mason Tharp, a new group of tight ends will be the face of Coach Cochran's room this upcoming season. Week 4 of spring football started Tuesday afternoon, and returner Johncarlos Miller II and Louisiana transfer Terrance Carter Jr. spoke with the media afterward to discuss their roles this season and how they want to emerge into higher leadership roles.

Miller ended the 2024 season with 10 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns and is looking to expand on those numbers this year, especially as an emerging leader and a veteran on the offense. "Mason and Jalin were huge role models for me," Miller said. "I'd say they have had a huge impact on the player that I am today... the role that I stepped in now is just becoming more of a leader. Being the oldest guy in the tight end room and one of the older guys on the team as well, just showing the guys how it's done... showing them what the brand is and what the standard is here."

Miller has waited his turn, using this spring to improve his weaknesses and move up to 245 pounds. "I've drastically increased as a blocker, which is why I love this program," Miller said. "I can also run routes... I love putting my face in things and blocking. I don't mind that at all, but I love catching the ball too. I like to think of myself as a Titan... I'm doing everything I can to help my team win."

Johncarlos Miller II and Behren Morton (Photo by Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

With the addition of Carter, Miller has had good competition and someone to push him to improve. Carter and Miller continue to learn from each other throughout the offseason and push themselves to get better at the other person's strengths. "He's a better run blocker than I am," Carter said. "I'm learning from him in the run blocking game as well cause I'm a better route runner, so he's learning from me as well. Just picking up on each other's game and just going from there."

Being a great route runner is no surprise with Carter after being named to the All-Sun Belt 12 first-team at Louisiana last season and having the fifth-best receiving grade (89.2) among all FBS tight ends. Carter knows what he brings to the table and is ready to show it in the Big 12 this season. "I'm one of a kind, just because of my speed and versatility," Carter said. "It's hard to stop somebody that's 245 (pounds) moving at 20-21 miles per hour. I'm just an athlete... I just love to score the football. So whatever I got to do, I'm gonna do it."