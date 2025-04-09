Advertisement
Published Apr 9, 2025
Texas Tech staying involved in 2026 OT Keegan Collins' rising recruitment
circle avatar
Jarrett Ramirez  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JarrettDRamirez

Spring ball being in session doesn’t stop the regular recruiting grind for Texas Tech, which hosted a slew of prospects for a spring practice this past weekend.

With one Amarillo native already committed in the 2026 class (Krush Johnson), the staff is chasing a second commitment from the city up north, West Plains OT Keegan Collins. A frequent visitor of Lubbock, Collins was back again and caught up with RedRaiderSports.com to recap his fourth venture.

What you need to know…

… Texas Tech was Collins’ fifth collegiate offer and his first from a Power 4 school

… The 6-foot-5, 275 pound tackle is up to 13 offers, including Kansas State, Arizona, UCF and Texas State, among others

… Collins helped lead the Wolves to a 4A state semifinal finish in the 2024 season, falling to eventual champion Celina

