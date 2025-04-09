JT Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, announces return to Texas Tech

For the second consecutive day the Texas Tech basketball program received some much-needed good news. This positive development comes from the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin, who has announced his return for his junior season with Texas Tech. It was widely assumed that Toppin would only play one year before likely heading to the NBA after another strong season.

In his first year as a Red Raider Toppin averaged 18 points per game and 9 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 55% from the field. He dominated the paint with his tenacious playing style, rebounding and scoring effectively from close range. Now, he will lead this Tech team as they aim to build upon their recent Elite Eight run.

What this signifies for Texas Tech is that Coach McCasland will have two of his biggest stars, Anderson and Toppin, back on campus. Having a dominant presence in the paint for a second consecutive year will open up opportunities for all the shooters on the roster. Everyone on the team will benefit significantly from Toppin's return.

Texas Tech is expected to host multiple transfer portal visitors on campus this weekend as the staff looks to continue adding to the roster. Stay tuned to RedRaiderSports for the latest news as portal season heats up.