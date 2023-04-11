The stretch run of Texas Tech’s spring practice session is upon us and the Spring Game inches closer day-by-day. Behind returning super-seniors Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford, the defensive line is an intriguing group for the Red Raiders. Following Tuesday’s practice, head coach Joey McGuire, defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, along with players E’maurion “Dooda” Banks, Blak Burris and Quincy Ledet Jr. spoke to the media. Here are the takeaways:

Joey McGuire

Opening statement:

“We’ve had two scrimmages. We have a clinic this Saturday so we’re gonna have three, now two practices. But the two scrimmages we have been really excited about the team. Probably two of the most physical scrimmages that I’ve been a part of, on both sides of the ball. There’s been some good on both sides of the ball so that’s always good to see. And then it’s great to see some young guys having really good springs. The three DBs, the three mid-years, we call them the triplets: (Jordan Sanford), BJ Jordan and Chapman (Lewis), really proud of those guys and they’re going to be great football players. I don’t know exactly when we’ll see if their bodies are ready to play this fall, but really happy with those guys. And then guys like Cam Valdez, Steve Linton, Myles Cole, just scrimmage wise they really showed up. We like where we’re at, this is going to be a good week for us.”

Rayshad Williams injury update:

“We don’t know exactly where he’s at. It’s a sports hernia, he’s going to Vail next week, they’re kind of the experts with the hip and sports hernia stuff and let them check it out. He started out in the spring, it was something that was bothering him in the bowl game, but he was able to work through it. We thought we were in a good place, but he strained it again. And he’s played so many reps. There’s no reason to not know exactly what it is before we push through this thing.”

Zarnell Fitch - Defensive line coach

On expectations for Dooda Banks:

“Just seeing the kid grow. I saw him take steps, he actually did a really great job in the bowl game from last year, that’s why it’s so important getting those young guys practice that we did in preparation. He then came into this spring, and you can see him taking the steps. So my expectations for him right now is keep getting better day by day, keep being The Brand, keep putting those extra things that we could put in our toolbox and let’s put it together. And I think we all like what we see out of him and he’s doing really good for us.”

On biggest difference in spring 2022 vs. 2023

“The depth, that’s the biggest thing right now. When you look at having a freshman that comes in like Jayden Cofield, he’s here, this kid is supposed to be in high school and now I love it because I get to speak the process of doing everything great academically. Understanding the mindset, that’s usually what a defensive tackle is. Understanding the mindset to make the jump from high school to college and the physical play. Every other position can shy away from contact, we gotta love it.”

On the skillsets of Quincy Ledet and Blake Burris:

“Quincy, we got to watch him against a common opponent. So last year, ULM played Texas, and I wanted to see and do a graph of how different the defense he could play here and how he played. I think what he adds to this is another bigger body, real strong at the point of attack. He wants to be physical but also as a pass rusher I think he just has some quickness… (Blake) is 6’5, 300 pounds, long arms, it’s just seeing the growth. One thing about my group is I’m able to push these boys more than other coaches because they know I love them and they know it’s real. And the fun thing about a kid like that is you see the growth and the aspirations. But his skill set at 6’5, 300 pounds, just like Dooda, it gets real fun to coach.”







