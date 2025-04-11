NIU transfer Skyler Gill-Howard looking to make instant impact in Big 12

A major focus for Texas Tech this off-season was loading up in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Games are won and lost up front, and with so much on the line in 2025, the Red Raiders couldn't afford to be passive and not give it their best shot.

Northern Illinois defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard entered the transfer portal and immediately picked up a ton of interest and offers from some major programs such as LSU, Florida State, Wisconsin and several more. Texas Tech was able to get Gill-Howard down to Lubbock for a visit, and he didn't leave campus before he was committed.

Now the 6-foot-1, 290 pound defensive lineman more than halfway through spring football with the Red Raiders, and he says he feels like he's adjusting well to his new home.

"It's been an adjustment, you know, coming in here, playing in a new defense. It's been very fun to get to know the team, to learn the defense, and just to be in Lubbock in general in these crazy facilities. Like, obviously, not what I'm used to, but it's been a good adjustment. So I'm having fun here."

UCF nose tackle transfer Lee Hunter was another huge addition for Texas Tech, which allows Gill-Howard be more versatile and should help him get more one-on-one opportunities.

"I'm playing head up in front of the tackle, but we also have some three tech, which I'm used to in my old defense. But I'm playing right head up in front tackle on the four tech.

"That guy is huge," continues Gill-Howard, on his defensive line teammate Lee Hunter. "But it's really great when you play with a guy like Lee, like the O-Line has to pick, like, who they want to double team at each time. So like, either he's going to get a one-on-one or I'm going to get a one-on-one, and then we just go from there, whether we're running games or something. Like, it's always going to be a problem and hectic with us to win there, but playing with a guy like Lee has been amazing."