Howard Sampson making big first impression in Texas Tech spring ball

The term “third times a charm” was first recorded in the year 1839 with origins that likely date back to centuries before then. It is also the phrase transfer Howard Sampson used to describe his recruitment to Texas Tech, which finally was able to obtain a pledge from the massive left tackle in the winter portal cycle.

Sampson becoming a Red Raider, even the third time this staff had tried to get him dating back to his high school days, happened out of pure chance.

“I'll be honest, I didn't plan on getting the portal like, I love (North) Carolina,” Sampson told the media Thursday. “I loved the coaching staff. But obviously coach (Mack) Brown got fired. My position coach got let go, and the hiring process was just taking too long, and I wanted to make sure I was in a good position. So that's really where it led to, and then obviously getting into the portal and taking my visit here, just everything just felt right. We’re building something special here. You can see as soon as you get on campus, facilities and coaches and all that.”

A native of Humble, Sampson’s collegiate career has taken quite the jump since his time at North Texas, where he featured in just six games across two seasons.

The Red Raiders were able to get Sampson this time over the likes of LSU, Missouri and Georgia. Making the jump from essentially a non-factor at UNT to becoming one of the nation’s most sought-after portal entries was the product of Sampson’s trust in his position coach at both UNT and North Carolina, Randy Clements.

“The first time I got into the portal, it was really about development,” Sampson said. “If you didn't know who my position coach was in Carolina, he was my position coach at North Texas my first year. So I really trusted coach Clements with my future. He just made a promise to take me through it the right way. He wasn't gonna throw me in there, I had a role. There was a process about how to build everything.”