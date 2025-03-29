Know the Opponent: Talkin' Gators with Florida Rivals

PRMI can be reached by email at PRMIRaider@PrimeRes.com, through our website at www.LendingWithPassion.com, or by phone at 214-736-9466.

Todd Golden

#3 seed Texas Tech is set to play #1 seed Florida in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in San Francisco, California. The Gators enter the game with a 33-4 record including 14-4 in conference play. Florida is 1-0 vs Big 12 programs this season, defeating Arizona State 83-66 in a neutral site game back in December. The Gators took care of #16 seed Norfolk State in the First Round, #8 seed Connecticut in the Second Round and #4 seed Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2017. Florida has made the NCAA Tournament 25 times in school history, most recently advancing to the Final Four in 2014. The Gators have won the NCAA Tournament twice, going back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. Those teams were led by future NBA players such as Al Horford, Corey Brewer and Joakim Noah. To learn more about Florida we caught up with Jason Higdon, Publisher of 1standTenFlorida.com for the latest on all things Gators. Check out 1standTenFlorida on Twitter at @Jason_Higdon.

In just his third season Todd Golden has Florida as a 1 seed and one of the favorites to win it all. What has allowed him to get off to such a good start in Gainesville? What type of coach is he?

"His strengths are X's and O's, talent acquisition, and development. He has hit some real home runs by adding guys to the roster, such as Martin, Clayton, and Condon."

Statistically Florida is led by their two guards, Walter Clayton and Alijah Martin. What makes those two in particular so good?

"They can both beat you off the dribble or take you to the rim. Clayton is more of a poor man's Steph Curry, while Martin can hit from three is much more of a slasher with extreme athletic ability."

What, if anything, did Florida struggle with this season that you think Texas Tech could take advantage of?

"At times, they can get sloppy with the ball, as they did in the first half vs Maryland, and if they are relying too much on the three-ball, they can open themselves up to long droughts even though the offense has been prolific all season."

Anything else Texas Tech fans should know about Florida? Their play style, key players or anything else of note?

"I think the biggest thing to watch out for in this game is the Florida "bigs" run the floor incredibly well, and they are tenacious on the glass, especially on the offensive end. If they are getting multiple second chance opportunities it can wear you down."

How's Florida health wise going into the game? Any notable injuries or guys worth monitoring for game time decisions?

"Condon missed some minutes vs Maryland but returned in the second half and seemed to run the floor fine."

Florida wins if ... happens? Florida loses if ... happens?

"I believe the overall rebounding ability, depth, and combination of great guard play along side multiple bigs will be the difference in the game. Florida wins the game if the have more than four players in double figures and less than 10 turnovers for the game. I expect them to have a big advantage on the boards, BUT if Texas Tech keeps the rebounding margin close, this game will go down to the wire. Texas Tech needs to turn this into a half-court game while limited Florida on the offensive glass."

Final score prediction or any other thoughts you have on the matchup?

"86-79 Gators."