Texas Tech earned a commitment from Lake Belton (TX) five-star receiver Micah Hudson on Monday. Today, we talk about some of the fun facts on the standout wide receiver and some of the recruiting history that his commitment made, not only for Tech, but in the conference.

Highest Ranked Recruit in Texas Tech History

This is well covered at this point, but Micah Hudson is the highest ranked recruit in the Rivals database to commit to Texas Tech. Hudson joins 2011 TE Jace Amaro (52) and 2011 DT Delvin Simmons (80) as the only Tech recruits in the Rivals Top 100.

History in the Texas HS Rankings

Micah Hudson is the 11th five-star ranked Texas wide receiver in the Rivals database and is the highest ever ranked receiver from the state with his national ranking at No. 6.

Big 12 History

Hudson is the second highest WR recruit to the conference in the Rivals database, only trailing 2019 commit to Oklahoma Jadon Haselwood. Hudson is also the only receiver in the top-25 nationally to commit to a team in the Big 12 other than Oklahoma or Texas. He will also be the ninth five-star receiver to commit to a school in the conference.

Not the first Micah...or Hudson

According to Texas Tech's media guide, there has been one other football letterwinner named Micah. That is, of course, former linebacker Micah Awe who now stars in the CFL. There have also been three 'Hudson's' in Texas Tech football history, though none since the mid-60's. Micah will join Doug Hudson, Hal Hudson and Hudson Routh in that exclusive group.