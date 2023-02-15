Rivals updated its 2024 rankings for the first time in a while this week, and many prospects around the country saw their ranking change. That included four Texas Tech commits who actually received an increase in their grade. We take a look at the group and recap their commitments to date.

The new highest-ranked recruit of the class is quarterback William Hammond, out of Hutto. Previously ranked as a 5.6 three-star recruit, Hammond is now solidly a four-star prospect checking in with a 5.8 grade. Hammond committed to Texas Tech in mid-December, and since that pledge he's seen his stock soar with offers from Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Houston. Hammond had a big-time junior season, winning District 12-6A Co-Offensive MVP, and a quick look at his tape will show you all you need to know. Hammond is an extremely accurate passer who has plenty of arm strength and is quite mobile, too. Texas Tech feels like they got themselves a gem, and now the rankings reflect Hammond as one of the best quarterbacks in his class.

Houston (TX) St. Thomas running back Johann Cardenas is another recruit who committed to Texas Tech and almost immediately started picking up additional offers. In Cardenas' case, those offers were from Sam Houston, Vanderbilt and Oregon. Previously a 5.6 three-star recruit, Cardenas is now a 5.7 three-star and on the cusp of four-star status. The 6-foot, 215 pound thumper put up 1,371 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior on his way to earning All-District honors. While his tape shows an extremely powerful runner Cardenas is also plenty fast, running a personal best 11.13 100 meter back in the spring.

Shallowater offensive lineman Kasen Long committed to Texas Tech the day after being at Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders' 37-34 overtime win over Texas in late September. Previously unranked, Long slots in right in the middle of the rankings as a 5.6 three-star prospect. Long is a multi-sport athlete who has played on both lines of scrimmage in high school but projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.