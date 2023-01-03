Texas Tech landed its top 2024 quarterback target last month in Hutto's Will Hammond. Hammond, currently rated as a 5.6 three-star recruit by Rivals, threw for 2763 yards and 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a junior. He also added 728 rushing yards and another nine scores on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound gunslinger initially chose the Red Raiders over UTSA, Incarnate Word and Tarleton State, but since committing to Texas Tech about three weeks ago Hammond has earned additional offers from Oregon, Penn State and Auburn. Taking a lot at Hammond's film, it's easy to see why. Today, we take a look at what Hammond brings to the field and how he can fit into Zach Kittley's offense at Texas Tech using GIF's.

THROWING ON THE RUN

Hammond showcases both his ability to throw on the run and his arm strength on this pay. The receiver is wide open, yes, but Hammond is rolling left and has a defender bearing down on him. This ball easily goes 40 yards on a dime for the touchdown.

This is just Hammond making a play. It is an RPO which Hammond pulls, run away from the contain defensive end and while running completely horizontal to the line of scrimmage is able to locate his receiver coming back in the end zone. It's an impressive play that only a special athlete can make. Hutto's entire offensive line was illegally downfield, but hopefully the refs just missed that.

Pretty similar to the first play, in fact upon re-watch it might be the exact same play call with the same result. Hammond makes this throw downfield while rolling left look easy.

DOWNFIELD ACCURACY

The main thing I'm looking for here is the ball placement. Hammond is given a great pocket to work with, no pressure at all, but he puts the ball 40 yards downfield where only his receiver can catch it. It's actually good coverage, but Hammond just drops it in above the corners head beautifully and the receiver is able to make the play.

DUAL-THREAT

As we saw in the Texas Bowl with Tyler Shough running for 100 yards, having a quarterback who is a threat with his legs is massive for any offense. Hammond makes a great read on this read-option and has plenty of speed to take it to the house.

ARM STRENGTH

It's only a 10 yard out, but from one hash mark to the sideline, this throw requires plenty of arm strength and confidence in the quarterback. Great throw by Hammond over the corners head and good placement for the receiver to make the catch.

Nothing too crazy here but Hammond has a window to get the ball to his tight end here and he absolutely rips it. Three defenders are in the vicinity but the timing, accuracy and velocity of this throw lead to the touchdown.

NOT AFRAID TO TAKE A HIT

I like this play because Hammond knows he's about to get hit but still delivers a great throw. Can't ask for much more out of your quarterback.

IMPROVISATION

This is one of the few plays on Hammond's highlight reel where he has to go through multiple reads. He scans the entire field, doesn't see anything he likes and avoids the pressure before finding his receiver open downfield. While the receiver did have to wait on the ball, this throw is still about 53 yards in the air while under duress.

THROWING WITH ANTICIPATION