When you know, you know, and for 2025 four-star quarterback Lloyd Jones III choosing Texas Tech as his future home was not too difficult of a decision.

Just over a month after picking up his offer from Texas Tech - his first Power 5 overture - Jones III announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. The decision followed a visit to Lubbock on November 2nd where he took in Texas Tech's 35-28 win over TCU.

It was a combination of many factors that led to Jones III's decision, namely the feeling he had on campus, his future coaches and the offense which he describes as "the best offense" for his skillset.

"I knew when I visited there. They have the best offense to play in as a quarterback, they let you play how you want to play, they let you play free. The coaches also made me feel like I was at home, they made me feel comfortable. It was nice."

Over the last few months Jones III has developed a strong relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, led by Senior Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and head coach Joey McGuire.

"I've been talking to them for a while, since like back in the summer. I'm more close with coach Kirk Bryant, he's real chill. We talk every day. He asks me how I'm doing, what my team is looking like, what my opponents are looking like that I'm playing. We just talk about everything."

"Just the love he's got for me and the love I got for him," Jones III says on what stands out about Joey McGuire, "I would love to be his player one day."

As the top quarterback target on the board, the coaches were pretty excited when Jones III told them of his decision to commit.

"They offered me and I committed. They were all in the background screaming, they were all happy and stuff. It was a good day."