Four-star QB Lloyd Jones III details Tech pledge
When you know, you know, and for 2025 four-star quarterback Lloyd Jones III choosing Texas Tech as his future home was not too difficult of a decision.
Just over a month after picking up his offer from Texas Tech - his first Power 5 overture - Jones III announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. The decision followed a visit to Lubbock on November 2nd where he took in Texas Tech's 35-28 win over TCU.
It was a combination of many factors that led to Jones III's decision, namely the feeling he had on campus, his future coaches and the offense which he describes as "the best offense" for his skillset.
"I knew when I visited there. They have the best offense to play in as a quarterback, they let you play how you want to play, they let you play free. The coaches also made me feel like I was at home, they made me feel comfortable. It was nice."
Over the last few months Jones III has developed a strong relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, led by Senior Offensive Analyst Kirk Bryant, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and head coach Joey McGuire.
"I've been talking to them for a while, since like back in the summer. I'm more close with coach Kirk Bryant, he's real chill. We talk every day. He asks me how I'm doing, what my team is looking like, what my opponents are looking like that I'm playing. We just talk about everything."
"Just the love he's got for me and the love I got for him," Jones III says on what stands out about Joey McGuire, "I would love to be his player one day."
As the top quarterback target on the board, the coaches were pretty excited when Jones III told them of his decision to commit.
"They offered me and I committed. They were all in the background screaming, they were all happy and stuff. It was a good day."
The visit last week was Jones III's first time in Lubbock and he felt right at home.
"It just felt like a place I could go. I can be there and I can just be myself. I felt comfortable."
Jones III becomes the third commitment of Texas Tech's 2025 class, joining wide receivers Tristian Gentry and Isaiah Anderson.
"Me, coach McGuire and them two are in a group chat. I watched Tristian (Gentry) against China Spring...he's going to be one of my favorite receivers."
Now committed, expect Jones III to put his best foot forward in recruiting as he has a few more targets in mind to get to Lubbock with him, including his teammate at Hitchcock, Kelshaun Johnson, and four-star tackle Nick Brooks.
"Yeah I'm gonna try to recruit him (Johnson). I'm gonna try to get him there for sure. There's some pretty good lineman out there that I'm trying to get. One of them Nick, he just decommitted from Iowa after the visit with Texas Tech, so I'm trying to get him. There are a few lineman I'm trying to get to Lubbock."
Jones III holds five offers to his name, and he will likely pick up more as his recruitment continues, but he's happy with his decision and says he's a Red Raider through and through.
"I mean, I don't mind new offers, but I think I'm a Red Raider for life," says Jones III on any potential new schools coming in.
The 6-foot-4, 210 pound Jones III describes himself as an athletic prospect who is looking forward to showing Texas Tech fans what he can bring to the field.
"I'm gonna use my athletic ability to show them what I can do. They can expect me to use my legs, I'm smart back there and I fit good with the offense."
Hitchock is 9-1 on the season and has a playoff game vs Little River Academy on Thursday, November 9th. Jones III says the team needs to get healthy, as they are currently missing some of their top playmakers, but expects to find a way to get the win.
"We just gotta keep playing how we've been playing since day one. We gotta get everybody healthy first. We got Kelshaun Johnson, he's been hurt, my other receiver has been hurt too, my senior. It's been kinda hard but we've been getting through it. We got one of them back so we should be good and Kelshaun should be back in like two more weeks."
In his junior season to date, Jones III has gone 176/268 passing (65.6%) for 2598 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns and 4 interceptions while adding 76 carries for 576 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns on the ground.
He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA.
Jones III is ranked as a four-star prospect by recruiting services Rivals and On3, and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.