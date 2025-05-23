"For Each Other." Texas Tech Takes Game One of Super Regional Over FSU

Against the nation's leading offense in terms of hits coming into the game, Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady did not allow a base runner until the fifth inning and finished her night with a complete game two-hit shutout win. Oh and she also blasted a solo home run in the seventh to help her cause as the Red Raiders won the first Super Regional game in school history 3-0 over Florida State.

True to her nature though, it was all about her teammates when asked if she enjoyed the shutout or home run more.

"Honestly when my team scored in the first inning, that felt really good." Canady told ESPN's Kevin Brown following the game. "Whenever we can get ahead, I feel really good in the circle."

Mihyia Davis, as she does as one of the best lead off hitters in the country (pencil me in as a vote for the best), led the game off with a single and Alexa Langeliers followed with a single of her own to get Davis to second. Lauren Allred did her job to move Davis to third on a fielder's choice and started the chaos machine stealing second and forcing an errant throw from FSU which allowed Davis to come into score the game's first run.

A run that moved Davis just one away from tying the all-time record for run's score by an individual player at Texas Tech in a season. It also extended Tech's record when scoring first in a game to 43-5 on the year.