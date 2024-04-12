Texas Tech landed Florida transfer wide receiver Caleb Douglas after an injury shortened season in Gainesville after a solid start to the season for the athletic receiver.

Douglas' journey to Lubbock is one based on relationships with head coach Joey McGuire, general manager James Blanchard and wide receiver coach Justin "Juice" Johnson, who had originally earned a commitment from the wideout when they were at Baylor.

"At the other place, we actually had him committed," Johnson said. "I'm really close with some of his high school coaches, and all of that. So yeah, we've known about Caleb for a while. For a long, long time."

"I would say it made it easier," Douglas said about the connection. "Knowing that I've already been committed to a lot of these people that was on the staff, we already had a very steady relationship. So it wasn't like a rebuilding thing, it was more of a 'you know us, we know you.'"