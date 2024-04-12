Florida transfer WR Caleb Douglas finds landing spot in Lubbock
Texas Tech landed Florida transfer wide receiver Caleb Douglas after an injury shortened season in Gainesville after a solid start to the season for the athletic receiver.
Douglas' journey to Lubbock is one based on relationships with head coach Joey McGuire, general manager James Blanchard and wide receiver coach Justin "Juice" Johnson, who had originally earned a commitment from the wideout when they were at Baylor.
"At the other place, we actually had him committed," Johnson said. "I'm really close with some of his high school coaches, and all of that. So yeah, we've known about Caleb for a while. For a long, long time."
"I would say it made it easier," Douglas said about the connection. "Knowing that I've already been committed to a lot of these people that was on the staff, we already had a very steady relationship. So it wasn't like a rebuilding thing, it was more of a 'you know us, we know you.'"
******************************************************************************************
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.
******************************************************************************************
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news