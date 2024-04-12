Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Florida transfer WR Caleb Douglas finds landing spot in Lubbock

Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

Texas Tech landed Florida transfer wide receiver Caleb Douglas after an injury shortened season in Gainesville after a solid start to the season for the athletic receiver.

Douglas' journey to Lubbock is one based on relationships with head coach Joey McGuire, general manager James Blanchard and wide receiver coach Justin "Juice" Johnson, who had originally earned a commitment from the wideout when they were at Baylor.

"At the other place, we actually had him committed," Johnson said. "I'm really close with some of his high school coaches, and all of that. So yeah, we've known about Caleb for a while. For a long, long time."

"I would say it made it easier," Douglas said about the connection. "Knowing that I've already been committed to a lot of these people that was on the staff, we already had a very steady relationship. So it wasn't like a rebuilding thing, it was more of a 'you know us, we know you.'"

******************************************************************************************

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.

******************************************************************************************

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement