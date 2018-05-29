Justin Gray AP Images

Former Texas Tech basketball player Justin Gray was a guest last week on Double T 97.3 and shared these five tidbits on the Red Raiders' 2017-18 basketball season.

1. From Elite Eight to operating room

Gray played through a painful knee injury last season and was eager to get it fixed once the Red Raiders' March Madness run ended. He said that he had surgery to repair the injury the Monday after Texas Tech's Elite Eight loss to Villanova.

2. Early exhibition opened Gray's eyes

Gray said he realized that the Red Raiders had the potential to be a special team after their exhibition win over New Mexico State in Midland. Texas Tech didn't start that game off particularly well, trailing 10-2 early, but the team rallied and led at halftime 42-30 before rolling to an 84-54 victory.

3. Chris Beard has singular goal

Chris Beard came to Lubbock to win a national championship, according to Gray. The departing senior said that all Beard has been focused on since taking over the program is going to a Final Four and cutting down the nets.

"I know he's very passionate about West Texas and Lubbock. From the first time we started playing, I could tell his attitude, his mood, everything was aimed toward winning." — Justin Gray

4. Jarrett Culver well-equipped to assume larger role

Gray praised Jarrett Culver's basketball IQ and versatility, noting that the rising sophomore can fulfill any role Beard needs next season. Culver, according to Gray, is super athletic and can be an elite scorer for the Red Raiders.

5. Gray hopes basketball is still in his future