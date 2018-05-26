No consensus on Zhaire Smith in latest NBA mock drafts
Texas Tech one-and-done prospect Zhaire Smith is almost universally expected to be a first-round selection in June's NBA Draft, but there is no consensus on where exactly in the draft he will land. Below is a look at how Smith fares in some of the latest mock drafts.
What team will draft Zhaire Smith?
|Source
|Date Posted
|Pick
|Team
|
May 23
|
No. 23
|
Pacers
|
May 23
|
No. 14
|
Nuggets
|
May 23
|
No. 16
|
Suns
|
May 21
|
No. 17
|
Bucks
|
May 21
|
No. 13
|
Clippers
|
May 18
|
No. 15
|
Wizards
|
May 17
|
No. 11
|
Hornets
|
May 16
|
No. 17
|
Bucks
|
May 15
|
No. 12
|
Clippers