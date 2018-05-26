Ticker
No consensus on Zhaire Smith in latest NBA mock drafts

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
Texas Tech one-and-done prospect Zhaire Smith is almost universally expected to be a first-round selection in June's NBA Draft, but there is no consensus on where exactly in the draft he will land. Below is a look at how Smith fares in some of the latest mock drafts.

What team will draft Zhaire Smith? 
Source Date Posted Pick Team

CBS Sports

May 23

No. 23

Pacers

The Athletic

May 23

No. 14

Nuggets

NBA Draft Room

May 23

No. 16

Suns

SI

May 21

No. 17

Bucks

Sporting News

May 21

No. 13

Clippers

HoopsHype

May 18

No. 15

Wizards

Tankathon

May 17

No. 11

Hornets

Yahoo! Sports

May 16

No. 17

Bucks

SB Nation

May 15

No. 12

Clippers

