Lake Belton five-star wideout Micah Hudson finally got to take his long-awaited official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend.

The Red Raiders, led by head coach Joey McGuire, director of scouting Brian Nance, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and the rest of the staff have built an extremely close relationship with Hudson, and now Texas Tech is right in the thick of things competing against Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and the rest of the country for one of the nation's best players.

The trip to Lubbock was Hudson's third since early March, showing how serious his interest in potentially becoming a Red Raider is.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Hudson following the visit to recap his time on campus and get the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Hudson reports 33 total offers, though the count is likely higher than that. Texas Tech was one of the earlier schools to offer as they came in on November 22, 2021.

... The 6-foot, 195 pound Hudson put up 1793 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

... Hudson's dad, Desmond Royal, was a defensive lineman in Lubbock in the late 80's and one of the top sack-getters in program history.

... Hudson is currently ranked by Rivals as the No.6 overall prospect, the No.2 wide receiver prospect and the No. 2 player in Texas in the 2024 class.

What stood out from his Texas Tech visit: "The relationships with the coaches. I see a lot in them. I see a lot of the things that they do and stuff. Coach Juice (Johnson) is a great coach, he's all about the little details and he's also high on religion so he sends me quotes and stuff. Sending me screenshots and stuff. I like how he does that.

Coach (Brian) Nance, he's just a great guy. I've known him since he was at Baylor so I just love having a good relationship with him."