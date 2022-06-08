Five returners poised for a big year: Defense



With just under 3 months until opening kickoff at the Jones, we continue our series highlighting five returners from last year's squad that have a great shot at big seasons in 2022. Last time we talked offense, but this time we will focus on the defensive side of things. It was extremely difficult to pick just five players, but here we go.





Tyree Wilson

2021 season stats: 37 total tackles, 7 sacks.

First up, we have somewhat of an obvious choice in Tyree Wilson. Wilson led the Red Raiders in sacks last year and finished top-ten in the Big 12 in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Wilson seems like a prime candidate for a multitude of post-season defensive awards and could definitely emerge again as one of the best defensive players on Texas Tech's roster.

One of his best performances of the season in 2021 came against Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he finished with four tackles and two critical back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down.

Wilson has already proven to be a playmaker on defense for Texas Tech, but I wouldn't be surprised at all to see him take another leap forward and become a top edge rusher/OLB in the country.





Krishon Merriweather

2021 season stats: 52 total tackles, 1 sack. The linebacker position was probably the strongest defensive unit for the Red Raiders last year, but with the departures of Riko Jeffers, Colin Schooler, and others, Merriweather steps in as the leader of the bunch in 2022. Merriweather's most productive season came as a junior, where he totaled 75 tackles (third in the Big 12) and 6.5 tackles for loss. He did see a slight dip in production last year, however, with 52 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

There is no doubt that Merriweather will shine in his expanded role in 2022, and even has a great shot to lead the Texas Tech defense in total tackles.





Jaylon Hutchings

2021 season stats: 47 total tackles, 3.5 sacks. DL Jaylon Hutchings had his best season of his career in 2021. Hutchings led all defensive linemen in total tackles and was third on the team for tackles for loss while starting in all 13 games for the Red Raiders, also earning honorable mention All-Big 12 selection. The senior has gotten better every season at Texas Tech and will once again prove to be one of the most dependable players rostered on defense.





Marquis Waters

2021 season stats: 9 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception.

The former four-year Duke standout entered 2021 as one of the most promising players on the Texas Tech defense but suffered a season-ending injury against Texas just four games into the season. His short year was highlighted by a pick-6 against Florida International.

Waters figures to enter 2022 as a leader in the defensive backfield for the Red Raiders, and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has raved about Waters all spring long, particularly as a ball-hawk. The coaching staff has noted that he looks to be one of the most productive players on defense, whether that be interceptions, sacks, pass breakups, or forced fumbles.





Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

2021 season stats: 62 total tackles, 3 interceptions. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was clearly a defensive staple for Texas Tech last season, as he was credited with appearing in 746 snaps defensively (sixth on the team) and was the Red Raiders' highest-rated player in coverage. Taylor also ranked fourth on the Red Raiders in total tackles and earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

Taylor has often been described by the coaching staff as a vocal leader in the locker room and a guy the younger players look up to. Clearly, he is as motivated as ever to prove them right...

"I'm coming out to my fourth season. So you know, I've started to get into the leader role, you know, taking over my room with some of the older guys we got." Taylor mentioned one goal that he is zoning in on for the upcoming year. "I got the Jim Thorpe on my mind, that's what I want...you know, I write it down every day in my book. I want it." Expect him to have a huge year in 2022.





