Five returners poised for a big year: Offense



T-minus fifteen weeks until opening kickoff at the Jones, and today we highlight some key players of last year's squad that have a great shot at being big contributors in 2022. Now, there were a ton of players that could've been mentioned that weren't, but these are just five that I think have the best opportunities to shine.





Myles Price - WR



2021 season stats: 38 receptions, 523 yards, 2 touchdowns

First up, Myles Price! A bit of an obvious choice here. Price was a difference-maker for the Red Raiders last season, despite working alongside recently drafted NFL rookie Erik Ezukanma. Price had some big games in 2021, including: -5 catches, 75 yards, 1 touchdown @ Texas -9 catches, 175 yards, 1 touchdown vs Iowa State -3 catches, 72 yards vs Mississippi State (Liberty Bowl) It's definitely not a stretch to predict that the extremely speedy Price will be the No. 1 WR for the Red Raiders and lead the team in an abundance of statistical receiving categories.





Mason Tharp - TE



2021 season stats: 14 receptions, 198 yards, 1 touchdown

Standing at a massive 6-foot-9, the sophomore tight-end has been a matchup nightmare for the defense all spring long. Tharp uses his huge body to get basically anywhere he wants to on the field and is always a jump-ball threat.

The coaching staff has raved about Tharp all off-season long, and there is no doubt that he will get plenty of plays drawn up for him in the red zone. Tharp finished fifth on the team in receiving yards and sixth in receptions in 2021, and will only get more opportunity now that Travis Koontz has graduated, although he will have to compete will a slew of other great tight-ends on the roster, including Henry Teeter and newly signed Texas A&M transfer Baylor Cupp.

Expect Mason Tharp to be a big-time contributor on offense this season, especially in the red zone.





Tahj Brooks - RB



2021 season stats: 87 attempts, 568 yards, 7 touchdowns (6.5 average)

A fan favorite, Tahj Brooks emerged as the Red Raiders No. 1 RB last season. Brooks led the Red Raiders in rushing yards and yards per attempt as a sophomore in 2021 despite appearing in just 9 games due to injury.

Some of his best games included: -15 rushes, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns vs Houston

-11 attempts, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns vs SFA -9 attempts, 80 yards, 1 touchdown vs Iowa State -16 attempts, 107 yards, 1 touchdown vs Mississippi State (Liberty Bowl)

Brooks has looked incredible in practice, and made plenty of defenders miss for a couple of 10+ yard runs in his limited action in the spring game at Jones AT&T Stadium three weeks ago. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley has mentioned how Brooks will be more involved in the passing game this season, so add another wrinkle to the standout RB's game.

He will share a backfield with senior SaRodorick Thompson, but Brooks is ready for an outstanding year in 2022.





Tyler Shough



2021 season stats: 64 completions, 872 yards, 6 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

It's been a fierce QB battle this off-season for the Red Raiders. Tyler Shough, Behren Morton, and Donovan Smith all have arguments to lead the team out of the tunnel in week one against Murray State, but I expect Tyler Shough to earn the nod. The Oregon transfer only appeared in four games last season but will have all the opportunity in the world to capitalize on the arrival of OC Zack Kittley.

Shough's best games last season came against Florida Atlantic, where he completed 26 passes for 399 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Houston, where he led the Red Raiders in a dramatic come-from-behind victory. Shough will need to play well to keep the starting spot for the entirety of the year with the emergence of Behren Morton this spring (and don't forget about Smith).

We may not have an air-raid resurgence in Lubbock, but there will be more downfield balls and passing opportunities than last season.





Jerand Bradley - WR



2021 season stats: 5 receptions, 99 yards

Bradley only appeared in four games last season as a freshman but earned a start in the Liberty Bowl where he hauled in a 52-yard ball inches short of the goal line.

He's been showing out in spring ball and clearly aims to take advantage of his massive 6-5, 220-pound frame. There's plenty of WR talent to go around and Bradley will have to fight for a starting spot, but don't be surprised if he earns consistent playing time at the top.

Look out for Jerand Bradley.









Honorable mentions: J.J. Sparkman, Behren Morton, Henry Teeter.



