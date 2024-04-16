Drake transfer Kevin Overton is portal commit No. 1 for Texas Tech
A recruiting battle for the services of Drake transfer Kevin Overton has concluded with the MVC All-Freshman team selection electing to bring his talents to Texas Tech. Overton is the ranked No. 86 in Rivals.com's College Basketball Transfer Tracker and announced his decision Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 wing opted to join the Red Raiders over other contending Big 12 schools such as West Virginia, Houston, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.
The Story
In his one season at Drake, Overton was a key fixture for a side that made it to the NCAA Tournament after downing Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Overton, who played for current Tech assistant coach Luke Barnwell at Sunrise Christian Academy, started in all 35 games for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 and logged over 1,000 minutes this season.
Overton averaged 11.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists while maintaining shooting splits of 42.8/33/80.
A native of Oklahoma City, Overton can return closer to his hometown after spending a season in Des Moines under now-West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries.
Overton enjoyed a visit in Lubbock April 13 and made his commitment thereafter. As a prep player, Overton was also offered by North Texas in 2021, when head coach Grant McCasland was the head coach of the Mean Green and it was his first scholarship offer before he reclassified to the 2023 class.
The Report
At 6-foot-5, Overton brings length to the wing position that has been sorely needed in Lubbock. Overton was primarily designated to a spot-up shooter role for Drake, sharing touches with two-time Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries.
Overton showed to be a promising shooter for the Bulldogs, firing at a rate of 33 percent on the season with 59 percent of his total shot attempts coming from behind the three-point arc.
A southpaw shooter, Overton showed proficiency in using both hands around the rim whenever he did take it amongst the trees. With a solid base on his jumpshot, Overton displayed an ability to get himself in rhythm shooting on either side of the basket.
While he will likely not be one to shake a defender down with fancy dribble moves, Overton can get downhill if needed and has a knack for being a technician as the ball handler in the pick-and-roll.
Overton is an excellent addition for a roster that was sorely in need of one. Beating out some top competition for his services is a win for this coaching staff and Overton’s suitors had very compelling arguments that could have won him over, as well.
As he makes the transition to high-major basketball, expect Overton to play a critical role for the Red Raiders in 2024-25.