A recruiting battle for the services of Drake transfer Kevin Overton has concluded with the MVC All-Freshman team selection electing to bring his talents to Texas Tech. Overton is the ranked No. 86 in Rivals.com's College Basketball Transfer Tracker and announced his decision Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 wing opted to join the Red Raiders over other contending Big 12 schools such as West Virginia, Houston, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzUx QjM0eXVRTlkvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDEgLyA4OTc7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Story

In his one season at Drake, Overton was a key fixture for a side that made it to the NCAA Tournament after downing Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Overton, who played for current Tech assistant coach Luke Barnwell at Sunrise Christian Academy, started in all 35 games for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 and logged over 1,000 minutes this season. Overton averaged 11.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists while maintaining shooting splits of 42.8/33/80. A native of Oklahoma City, Overton can return closer to his hometown after spending a season in Des Moines under now-West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries. Overton enjoyed a visit in Lubbock April 13 and made his commitment thereafter. As a prep player, Overton was also offered by North Texas in 2021, when head coach Grant McCasland was the head coach of the Mean Green and it was his first scholarship offer before he reclassified to the 2023 class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4 YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4 YXNUZWNoPC9hPiB0cmFuc2ZlciB0YXJnZXQgS2V2aW4gT3ZlcnRvbiBvbiBo aXMgdmlzaXQgdG8gTHViYm9jayB0b2RheS4g8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29kbHlLT18xMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AR29kbHlLT18xMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3F1akF1 dHlCUzMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xdWpBdXR5QlMzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEp1c3RpbiBBcG9kYWNhIChASnVzdGluQXBvZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdXN0aW5BcG9kL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc5MjgzNTk0 MjAyMDIyMzE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEzLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Report