Below is the listed depth chart for the first game of the Red Raiders' season opener.

Some notes:

- Madison Akamnonu is listed as the starting left guard. He separated himself from the pack toward the latter part of fall camp.

- No true QB is listed.

- Donta Thompson is listed as a tight end which is something new offensive coordinator Kevin Johns uses in his scheme.

- Vaughnte Dorsey and Jah'Shawn Johnson are your safeties. Justus Parker playing at nickel and Desmon Smith is at corner.

- Da'Quan Bowman will be fielding kickoffs and punts with freshman Ta'Zhawn Henry listed as the No. 2 kickoff returner and Adrian Frye as the backup punt returner.

Full Texas Tech Athletics game notes.