Published Apr 7, 2025
"Daddy We Got 'Dawgs' Here!" A Look At Texas Tech D-Line With Zarnell Fitch
Shelby Hilliard  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer

If the energy coming off of someone could be measured, that of Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch would be a red flashing sign reading "PLEASE STAND BACK, DAWGS AT WORK!"

His excitement, confidence and outright exuberance for the talent in his position room was both palpable and visible in the way Fitch looked ready to jump out of his seat when asked about just that.

“They get after it, they get after it! I am really excited. It’s a very disruptive group, they’re going to disrupt the timing of plays, they are going to put people on edge because of how they play. They play with true grit and toughness. And you see that they love having that Double T on their chest and that’s what’s exciting.”
Zarnell Fitch

It isn’t just him that has taken notice either. His family has been to some practices and after a break in the action 12-year-old King Fitch ran up to his dad, with what I imagine to be the same energy felt in Fitch’s press conference today, yelling out:

“DADDY, WE GOT DAWGS HERE!”

To which Fitch responded simply, “Yes son we do.”

