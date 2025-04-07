"Daddy We Got 'Dawgs' Here!" A Look At Texas Tech D-Line With Zarnell Fitch

Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch (Photo by Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

If the energy coming off of someone could be measured, that of Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch would be a red flashing sign reading "PLEASE STAND BACK, DAWGS AT WORK!" His excitement, confidence and outright exuberance for the talent in his position room was both palpable and visible in the way Fitch looked ready to jump out of his seat when asked about just that.

“They get after it, they get after it! I am really excited. It’s a very disruptive group, they’re going to disrupt the timing of plays, they are going to put people on edge because of how they play. They play with true grit and toughness. And you see that they love having that Double T on their chest and that’s what’s exciting.” Zarnell Fitch